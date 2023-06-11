33 Immortalis, a brand new title from Thunder Lotus, was just announced at the Xbox Games Showcase of the Summer Games Fest 2023. With this project, the developer is returning to its action adventure roots once again, bringing amazing new visuals as well. A section of the gameplay was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase. Read on to learn more about everything detailed in the trailer.

Everything to know about 33 Immortalis from the Xbox Games Showcase

33 Immortalis gets a reveal trailer (Image via Xbox)

From the creators of Spritfarer, Immortalis 33 is a brand new title with its roots firmly set in the action-adventure, hack-and-slash genre of video games. Players will take control of a set character as they fight across desolate lands and ruins in a top-down perspective, much like Hades.

They will slay down hordes of enemies in the game, as well as take on what appears to be several mini-bosses that spawn periodically.

Up to 33 player co-op raids are supported (Image via Xbox)

33 Immortalis has a huge emphasis on raids, with a co-op functionality of up to 33 players. Raiders can fight together through various dungeons using mystical abilities as well as massive melee weaponry, whatever is best to take down these foes. The use of power ups and special mechanisms to take down enemies will also be employed.

Facing the Wrath of God in the game (Image via Xbox)

Another highlighted feature of the game is “Facing the Wrath of God,” which appears to be a cataclysmic event that can both affect terrain and rain down heavy damage on all players. Towering demonic creatures and angelic abominations seem to be major overworld bosses in the game.

Additional details regarding the title are still unknown at the time of writing this article and are expected to be revealed some time later this year.

33 Immortalis is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024 for the Xbox Series X/S. The will also be available Day 1 via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service - with a potential PC release.

