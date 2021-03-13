4 Unknown crowned Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 champions

The grand finals of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 have concluded with 4 Unknown emergings as champions.

The Free Fire Open 2020 started on January 30th and concluded today, March 13th. The event was organized by leading chipmaker Qualcomm. A total of twelve teams battled it out over twelve matches that were spread over two days for the title and 50 lakhs INR prize pool.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 Day 2 Standings:

The first match, played on the map of Bermuda, was won by Team Elite with 11 kills, followed by Galaxy Racers with nine kills. Total Gaming secured third place with five kills. Team Elite Killer was awarded the MVP title after eliminating six enemies in the lobby.

Team Elite also claimed the booyah in the second match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, with three kills and was followed by Raven Esports and 4 Uknown with seven and six kills.

The third match, played in Bermuda, was won by 4 Unknown with nine kills and followed by SRV- 4 AM with six kills. OldMonk from Life Hackerz claimed the MVP title with five kills.

Team Mayhem emerged victorious in the fourth match, played on Kalahari, with six kills. Life Hackerz followed it with three kills and Galaxy Racers with thirteen kills.

The fifth match, played in Bermuda, was claimed by Hex Esports with five kills, while the sixth and final match of the tournament, played on Kalahari, was clinched by Life Hackerz with seven kills.

Final standings of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

1. 4 Unknown- 307 points

2. Team Elite- 261 points

3. Life Hackers- 229 points

4. Team Chaos- 229 points

5. HEX Esports- 188 points

6. Team Mayhem- 187 points

7. Galaxy Racers- 182 points

8. Sixth Sense- 160 points

9. Total Gaming Esports- 158 points

10. Survivor- 4 AM- 141 points

11. Blood Bashers- 133 points

12. Raven Esports-123 points