Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open: Prize Pool Distribution

The grand finals of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 concluded today with 4 Unknown taking home the title.

The tournament was organized by leading chipmaker Qualcomm for the encouragement of esports in India. The event boasted a massive prize pool of 50 lakhs INR, the highest ever for any unofficial tournament and only second to the Free Fire India Championship 2021.

The Free Fire Open 2020 final was extremely competitive and provided excitement and joy to fans. Champion team 4 Unknown took home a whopping 21,00,000 INR.

In the second spot was Team Elite, who played beautifully on Day 2 and won a total of 8,00,000 INR. Life Hackers, with the help of Booyah in the final match, won the third spot and the 5,00,000 INR prize associated with it.

A total of 12 matches were played in the grand finals over three different maps and spread over two days.

Prize Pool Distribution for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

Free Fire Open Prize pool Distribution

1st Place (Winner) - ₹20,00,000- 4 Unknown

2nd Place (Runners-up) - ₹8,00,000- Team Elite

3rd Place - ₹5,00,000- Life Hackers

Advertisement

4th Place - ₹4,00,000- Team Chaos

5th Place - ₹3,00,000- HEX Esports

6th Place - ₹2,00,000- Team Mayhem

7th Place - ₹1,50,000- Galaxy Racers

8th Place- ₹1,00,000- Sixth Sense

9th Place- ₹75,000- Total Gaming Esports

10th Place- ₹75,000- Survivor 4 AM

11th Place- ₹50,000- Blood Bashers

12th Place- ₹50,000- Raven Esports

Special Rewards:

4 Unknown

The team with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - ₹1,00,000- 4 Unknown(70 kills)

4 Unknown deadshot

The individual with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - ₹50,000- 4 Unknown Deadsoul (24 kills)

Total Gaming

The Most Popular Team Award (Fan vote) - ₹1,00,000- Total Gaming Esports

Advertisement

Pahadi

The Most Popular Player Award (Fan vote) - ₹50,000- Team Elite Pahadi

To reward loyal viewers, Qualcomm also gave away 52 Redmi 9 Power Smartphones along with 3.2 Lakhs diamonds and exclusive merchandise.

Also read: 4 Unknown crowned Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 champions