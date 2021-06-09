6 teams disqualified from Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer for using hacks

The Open Qualifiers or the FFC Mode of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer was conducted on June 4th.

The stage saw multiple teams battling it out for six qualifier spots. However, a few players used third-party hacks to gain a competitive advantage over their opponents. Fortunately, their actions were detected by the in-game anti-cheat system, and they have subsequently been banned.

Their teams have also been disqualified from the tournament in accordance with Competitive Ruling 5.2 of the FFPL Rulebook.

List of disqualified teams from Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021

1. FALLEN FIVE?

2. Blood-on

3. HYBRID TAMILANS

4. BD✓ＭＡＦＩＹＡ✓K

5. 4-NOOBS!

6. Mister Gang

Six qualified teams for the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021

1. SRV18

2. PVS ESPORTS

3. YKZ-SENIORS

4. INDELITE

5. 4UNKNOWN!

6. G0D_LIKE

The qualified teams listed above will be contacted via in-game mail shortly. They will have to submit their personal information for secondary data verification.

Shortlisted teams will have 48 hours to respond to the in-game mail. If a team fails to respond, their participation will be forfeited and the next most eligible team will be contacted.

Garena has also named 20 teams that have been shortlisted for the waitlist. If the six teams above fail to verify their data, the waitlisted teams will be contacted.

About Free Fire Pro League 2021

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer format

Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 is the first-ever pro league tournament organized by Garena for the Indian region.

The tournament will see the top 18 teams in the country (12 finalists invited from FFIC 2021 and six teams from the qualifiers) battle it out for the massive prize pool of 35 lakhs INR.

The league stages of the tournament are scheduled to take place from June 26th to July 11. Meanwhile, the finals will be played on July 18th.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh