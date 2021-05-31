Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer: Invited teams and qualification process for FFIC Fall revealed

The debut edition of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer is kicking off on June 1st, 2021. The tournament will feature top teams from India and Nepal competing for the prize pool of ₹35 lakhs.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

The 12 finalists of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split have been directly seeded in the Summer Pro League. The remaining six spots will be filled through open qualifiers, i.e., FFC Mode. On the 1st of June, registration for the FFC mode will begin, with the FFC itself taking place from June 1 - 4.

Teams invited from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring

1. Galaxy Racer

2. Team Elite

3. Sixth Sense

4. Last Breath

5. S8UL (formerly known as Nemesis)

6. Captains

7. Team D Esports

8. LVL - Iconic

9. Survivor 4 AM

10. Ankush Free Fire Esports

11. Total Gaming

12. Red Owl Gaming (formerly known as Team Chaos)

The qualification process for Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall

After the conclusion of the FFPL 2021 Summer, the top six teams will directly qualify for the advanced stages of the Free Fire India Championship Fall Split. The 7 - 12 ranked teams will also be eligible for the closed qualifiers of FFIC Fall.

The winner of the FFIC Fall split will represent India on the global stage.

Free Fire Esports road map for India

Total Gaming Esports won the Free Fire India Championships Fall Split 2020 and represented India at the Free Fire Continental Series: Asia. Meanwhile, Galaxy Racer won the spring 2021 FFIC tournament and qualified for the recently concluded Free Fire World Series 2021. Nevertheless, they couldn't participate in the World Series since Singapore banned the South Asian region from traveling due to Covid-19.

It will be tough for amateur players to qualify with only six spots up for grabs among thousands of teams. Only the best of the best can be eligible for the next stage and battle against 12 experienced lineups.