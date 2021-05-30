Phoenix Force crowned Free Fire World Series 2021 champions 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021 concluded today. Phoenix Force from Thailand was crowned ultimate champions. Apart from the trophy, they were also awarded $500k (3.6 crore INR) in prize money.

Phoenix Force won Free Fire World Series 2021

The Free Fire World Series 2021 is a $2 million global event and was played at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The top 12 teams from all around the globe battled it out over six matches spread across three maps.

Free Fire World Series Finals map order

Overall, the finals were dominated by Phoenix Force from the first match, and they won four booyahs out of six matches played. They topped the overall points table with 48 kills and 113 points.

LOUD secured second place with 39 frags and 77 points, followed by Silence with 31 kills and 73 points. Fan-favorite Nobru's team Fluxo secured the fourth place with 59 points.

The Cruz from Phoenix bagged the MVP title with 23 frags.

Free Fire World Series Finals: Overall standings

The first three consecutive matches played on the classic map of Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory were won by Phoenix Force from Thailand. In the first match, they took 11 kills while Team Aze, who finished second, took 12 frags.

In the second match, Phoenix again took 11 frags, while in the third match, they played passively and took out only six enemies. Silence eliminated 10 enemies in the second match and eight in the third.

At the end of the third match, Phoenix was leading the overall points table with 64 points and had a 20 point margin over second-ranked team Silence.

HQ Esports claimed the Booyah in the fourth and fifth matches played on the map of Bermuda and Kalahari with just two and one elimination, respectively.

Phoenix showed its consistent gameplay and secured the top three positions in both the matches with 14 and two frags.

The fifth and final match was again won by Loud with eight kills. They were followed by HQ Esports and First Raiders, who got nine and seven frags, respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Phoenix with four kills, making it four out of six Booyah. However, Silence topped the points table with eight frags in the final match.