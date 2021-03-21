Nobru's Team Fluxo crowned champions of LBFF 4, qualifies for Free Fire World Series

The Grand Finals of the much-awaited Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 4 has concluded, with fan-favorite team, Fluxo, who famous YouTuber Nobru owns and plays for, emerging victorious.

The LBFF is the largest regional tournament in the Brazil area, also touted as the world's strongest region. Fluxo has also qualified for the finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021, to be played in Singapore on May 29th.

Fluxo's consistency sees them through this Free Fire tournament

Although Fluxo only took one Booyah in the finals, due to their consistent podium finish and headstart on points (gained from the group stages), they managed to clinch the title.

LOUD secured second place in the finals with the same points as Fluxo, i.e., 103 points. They took the maximum number of kills in the finals, i.e., 41, in nine matches.

LOUD also qualified for the Play-Ins of the FFWS 2021, scheduled for May 22nd. The top two teams from the FFWS Play-Ins will move to the Grand Finals of the global tournament, which boasts around 2 million USD as a prize pool.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore prize pool

Group Stage Champions Santos Esports, who also had a 12-point headstart, failed to make an impact and finished seventh with 25 kills and 74 points. However, star player Ruan bagged the tournament MVP title with 111 eliminations.

Advertisement

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 4 Grand Finals overall standings

The first, second, and eighth matches were won by Free Fire World Championship (FFWC) 2019 champions Corinthians, with 10, 10, and 6 eliminations. Although they took the maximum Booyah's, they failed to qualify for the world series and secured the fourth spot with 96 points.

Team Keyd emerged victorious in the third match played in Bermuda with six kills. They had below-par finals and ended in the last position with 42 points. Fluxo secured the Booyah in the fourth match with eight eliminations.

SS Esports clinched the fifth and sixth matches, played in Kalahari and Bermuda, with seven and 11 kills, respectively. They finished the finals in fifth place with 89 points.

Meta Gaming won the seventh round, played in Purgatory, with 12 kills. Cruzeiro clinched the final match, played in Bermuda with fourteen eliminations, which helped them climb to third place with 98 points.

Advertisement

E o MVP da #LBFF 4 ficou com ele, que chegou quietinho nessa disputa, manteve a regularidade e AMASSOU geral! Foram 111 abates na mão dele, parabéns @SRuandrx! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8nRiO9VOnf — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) March 20, 2021

Overall points table at the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 4

Fluxo- 103 points (35 kills) FFWS 2021 Singapore Finals LOUD-103 points (41 kills) FFWS 2021 Singapore Play-Ins Cruzerio Esports - 98 points (41 kills) Corinthians - 96 points (36 kills) SS Esports - 89 points (31 kills) Meta Gaming - 84 points (35 kills) Santos Esports - 74 points (25 kills) Team Liquid - 73 points (30 kills) Furia - 69 points (31 kills) B4 Esports - 57 points (24 kills) God Esports - 48 points (19 kills) Vivo Keyd - 42 points (18 kills)