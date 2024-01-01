"A massive W for Dream" - WillyMacShow reviews the recent Dream grooming allegations

American content creator WillyMacShow took to his YouTube channel to share his perspective on the recent grooming accusations directed at fellow YouTuber and Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream." For those unaware, Clay released a lengthy response video, where he addressed numerous allegations and essentially refuted them.

One of the purported victims, "Jamie," stepped forward and explicitly stated that they never gave consent to be linked to these allegations. They asserted that none of the events in question actually occurred. Reacting to this, WillyMacShow said:

"A massive W for Dream."

WillyMacShow gives his take on the recent Dream controversy

(Timestamp: 09:28)

WillyMacShow took to his YouTube channel (165K subscribers) to share his perspective on the ongoing controversy surrounding Dream and Dream's response video. Despite the revelation that some of the allegations were unfounded, Willy criticized certain aspects of Dream's response.

For instance, Dream asserted that on Instagram, once you have responded to someone, there is no mechanism for them to stop messaging you unless you choose to block them. Reacting to this, Will said:

"This excuse is lame because you can just not message her back. I ignore people all the time. Also, I don't know a single messaging application where if you delete the conversation it stops people from messaging you entirely."

Another instance involved Dream responding to an allegation where he was accused of flirting with Amanda (one of the victims). He contended that the messages in question were unnatural and not accurate. Willy said this in response:

"Look, it's Dream's side of the story but that is the most charitable way to frame it. Let me give the detractors' point of view - it's Dream flirting with her by complimenting her body one day after she turned 18."

However, WillyMacShow did offer some positive feedback on Dream's video, particularly applauding the segment where Dream parodied other creators messaging him to illustrate how easy it is to fabricate DMs and make false accusations. Willy said:

"The best part of Dream's video is when he shows how easy it is to fake DMs between creators."

What did fans say?

Here are some of the top comments under the YouTube video:

Fans react to the latest video on Dream (Image via YouTube)

In other news, WillyMacShow and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" found themselves embroiled in a recent dispute, with the former accusing Hasan of content theft and misreporting news, particularly concerning political issues.