A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements revealed

A Plague Tale: Requiem's minimum and recommended system requirements were recently revealed by the official handles of the title. One can now check if their PC systems are up to the mark to play the title in all its glory. They have some interesting numbers among them, which has already raised some eyebrows among players.

The hotly anticipated A Plague Tale: Requiem arrives later this month and fans are eagerly waiting to step into the shoes of Amicia and Hugo yet again. The game will play a sequel to the 2019 title, A Plague Tale: Innocence, which earned both commercial and critical success.

Players will look to experience the title to its fullest and the system requirements list provides the yardstick.

Everything to know about A Plague Tale: Requiem's PC system requirements

The much-awaited sequel from Asobo Studio is set to be released on October 18 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The system requirements for the title were shared by the official Twitter handle recently. The game's Steam page is yet to be updated as of writing.

The specs are as follows:

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 64 bits)

Processor: Intel core i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space

Additional Notes: 30 FPS, 1920x1080 in Low

DirectX 12 Level 12 and Shader Model 6.0 are needed

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 64 bits)

Processor: Intel core i7-8700K (3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8 GB, GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space

Additional Notes: 60 FPS, 1920x1080 in Ultra

SSD storage is recommended

The various trailers, showcased by the team behind the game, have revealed a visually gorgeous world awaiting players in A Plague Tale: Requiem. To experience it in all its glory, they will need to have a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT installed in their system.

The hardware choice has made several fans comment on exactly what accounts for such heavy requirements, with features like ray tracing yet to be confirmed by the developers. One comment mentioned that it was probably for the 300,000 rats that the developers stated have been added to the sequel.

With a little over a week left before the game's release, the developers may release more information in the upcoming days. Be that as it may, A Plague Tale: Requiem will look to carry on its predecessor's excellence in storytelling as players "embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal and breathtaking world."

