British creator group The Sidemen has come up with a unique twist to the menu of their restaurant chain, Sides. Introducing it as a special "one-of-a-kind" event for the Easter season, Sides will now be serving chocolate chicken, which is a sweet and savory addition involving rich chocolate accompanied by double-coated, crispy, flavorsome chicken.

Further, as part of the new range, dark chocolate shavings and chocolate drizzle will be added inside the burger, wings, and loaded tenders in the form of toppings.

In a press release, the group described their new food entries in the following manner:

"Sides will be serving up chocolate chicken- a sensationally sweet twist to their menu that is designed to be paired with their wings, tenders, and burger options."

"Blurring the boundaries of sweet and savory" - Sidemen reveal "chocolate chicken" for their Sides restaurant for Easter

The range of special items being served by Sides for Easter (Image via Sidemen)

The massively popular creator group started their influential Sides restaurant chain in 2021, steadily expanding it in a variety of locations over the years, including Dalston, Merry Hill, the Arndale Centre, Bluewater Shopping Centre, Boxpark Wembley, and Boxpark Croydon. The group has even managed to open international outlets outside the UK, including one in the UAE.

The Sidemen are now ready to release their newest innovation in the fried chicken space, with their "chocolate chicken" range of items, including a burger, chicken tenders, and chicken wings.

The new entries on the menu may divide fans, in line with the Sidemen motto "Which side are you on?" (Image via eatsides/Instagram)

The experimental range of food items is set to divide the opinions of fans and become the most discussed on its launch day on March 11, 2024. It will be available for fans to try out until April 1, 2024, with many speculating it as a possible April Fools joke.

However, the group has clarified that it is not a prank and that these delicacies were developed keeping in mind the connection between Easter celebrations and chocolate, combining the two in a sweet-savory concoction.

Sidemen have known to be massively influential in the internet sphere, consisting of big-name creators such as Olajide "KSI", Simon "Miniminter", Joshua "Zerkaa", Tobit "TBJZL", Ethan "Behzinga", Harry "W2S" and Vikram "Vikkstar123". They collectively boast of a humongous fanbase consisting of over 130 million subscribers.

The Sidemen's popularity led to unfortunate circumstances during the opening ceremonies of one of their Sides outlets in West Midlands after nearly 10,000 people were predicted to turn up to meet the YouTubers and try their food. However, keeping the safety concerns in mind, local authorities asked them to stand down and not show up at the ceremony, effectively "banning" them.