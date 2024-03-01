"He has done a Will Smith" - Sidemen's Miniminter responds to Tommy Fury after the boxer told him not to mention his daughter's name

Popular YouTuber and prominent member of Sidemen, Simon "Miniminter," has responded to Tommy Fury's recent call out. For context, on February 24, 2024, Fury posted an Instagram Story in which he warned Miniminter not to bring up his daughter's name. The professional boxer also said mentioning her name again would result in a "problem":

"Simon from the Sidemen - say whatever you want to about your mate, KSI, who lost. But don't ever mention my daughter's name again. Me and you is going to have a problem. Keep my child's name out of your mouth."

In a YouTube video titled Tommy Fury Called Me Out... Simon compared the 24-year-old's antics to Will Smith's shenanigans at the 2022 Oscars. He elaborated:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I've been called out. You may not have seen the recent drama that's gone about. Basically, Tommy Fury has called me out on Instagram. He has done a Will Smith and said, 'Keep my daughter's name out of your damn mouth!'"

"I have no plans to fight anyone" - Miniminter addresses his beef with Tommy Fury, wonders why the latter "chose a skinny-non boxer"

For those unaware, the feud began when the YouTuber referred to the boxer as an "L" and threw shade at his daughter's name, Bambi.

In the aforementioned YouTube video, Miniminter wondered if his comments were "out of order":

"Was that out of order? He has mocked JJ's name. I'm not really mocking it. You know what I mean? I don't care."

He then revealed how media outlets had contacted him, asking if he planned to fight Fury. Addressing his feud with the Manchester native, Miniminter stated:

"No, I'm a 31-year-old married man. I'm just chilling at home. Okay? I have no plans to fight anyone. Beat me in a battle of words. I sound like such a b**ch."

The YouTuber added:

"I'll be honest - he should be fighting Viddal. I don't know why he has chosen to go for a skinny non-boxer. Fight Viddal, man!"

Fans react to Miniminter's response

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring Miniminter's response to the controversy has generated significant traction. With several fans commenting, here are some notable ones:

X user @HYEW_Official described Miniminter as a "low-key funny" person. Meanwhile, user @aceboxing101 wanted to see Tommy Fury face off against the entire Sidemen team in a knockout tournament.