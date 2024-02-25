What did Sidemen's Miniminter say about Tommy Fury's daughter? Controversy explained

Simon "Miniminter," a prominent figure of the YouTube group Sidemen, has been called out by Tommy Fury. On February 24, 2024, a 10-second clip went viral on social media. In the video, the professional boxer expressed his displeasure with Miniminter, claiming that if the latter once again mentions his daughter's name, there would be a "problem."

"Simon from the Sidemen - say whatever you want to about your mate, KSI, who lost. But don't ever mention my daughter's name again. Me and you is going to have a problem. Keep my child's name out of your mouth."

Understanding what Sidemen's Miniminter said about Tommy Fury's daughter that resulted in the latter calling him out

On the same day that Tommy Fury called out Miniminter, a 45-second clip started circulating on X, from an old podcast featuring the 31-year-old. In it, the internet personality threw shade at Fury by saying:

"...Like Tommy Fury, this pro boxer that everyone obviously... everyone who was like, 'I know boxing, Tommy is going to win. Yeah. It's not going to be close.' To being that close, Tommy then saying how he's like done with an influencer boxing - but won't fight for doubt because he won't sell tickets."

Miniminter then brought up Tommy Fury's daughter's name and remarked:

"So, who's he trying to fight? People that sell tickets? Influencers? Like... the guy is an L. His kid is called Bambi."

"Tommy Fury is angling for a fight with a guy nowhere near his weight class" - Netizens react to the boxer's call-out to the Sidemen member

Tommy Fury's call-out to the Sidemen member spread like wildfire on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. X user @EssexPR concurred with the professional boxer's sentiments, writing that people shouldn't bring kids into trash talk:

On the other hand, user @Krysta____ remarked that Fury wanted to "fight" someone who was "nowhere near" his weight class. They added:

"Tommy Fury (is) angling for a fight with a guy nowhere near his weight class, and who has never fought before. Why am I not surprised?"

KSI also responded to Tommy Fury's Instagram Story by writing:

Here are some more notable reactions:

On February 24, 2024, Miniminter shared a GIF featuring American comedian Chris Rock after Tommy Fury's Instagram Story went viral.