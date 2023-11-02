The Sidemen commemorate 10-year anniversary by launching XIX Vodka at Tesco and physical fried chicken restaurant

To commemorate their 10-year anniversary, prominent YouTube group, The Sidemen, have launched their vodka brand, XIX, at the United Kingdom's largest retailer, Tesco. The alcoholic beverage will be available in selected large and Express stores beginning November 7, 2023. In addition, the much-anticipated Mixed Berry flavor will be available for general purchase.

For those unaware, XIX Vodka is made from wheat and is distilled multiple times before being slowly filtered. The brand recently teased its new flavors at The Charity Match 2023, and it was also sold at the boxing match between Olajide "JJ," better known as "KSI," and Tommy Fury.

Here's what Phil Neale, marketing director of XIX Vodka and Sides (the group's fried chicken restaurant), had to say about the 10-year anniversary launch:

"Ten years of The Sidemen is a massive achievement for the group, and to mark this occasion with a partnership as big as this means a lot to everyone. Since the Sidemen started making content together, their fan base has grown up alongside them, and we saw at The Sidemen Charity Match how mature and varied their core fan base is.

"XIX Vodka is a quality product and the future products we have lined up are exceptional. The Sidemen’s brands share Tesco’s relentless customer focus, and we’re very proud to launch XIX Vodka nationwide with them."

The YouTube group commemorates their 10-year anniversary by launching XIX Vodka at Tesco (Image via XIX Vodka)

The Sidemen 10-year anniversary: Everything to know about the YouTube group's physical fried chicken restaurant

Another big announcement made by The Sidemen was the opening of a physical location for their fried chicken restaurant, Sides. The YouTube group plans to launch their first high-street and shopping mall locations across the United Kingdom.

The posse, which includes KSI, Simon "Miniminter" Minter, Joshua "Zerkaa" Bradley, Tobit "TBJZL" Brown, Ethan "Behzinga" Payne, Harry "W2S" Lewis, and Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn, were recently spotted signing off on their Dalston location, as well as Manchester Arndale, Merry Hill in the West Midlands, and Bluewater shopping center in Dartford.

KSI, Behzinga, W2S, and other members were recently spotted signing off on their Dalston location (Image via The Sides)

The YouTube group hosted a special 10-Year Anniversary Mukbang livestream on October 22, 2023. The one-hour and 21-minute broadcast saw KSI discussing his future boxing plans and the collective announcing the winners of their awards ceremony.