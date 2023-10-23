Sidemen 10 Year Anniversary award show winners explored, featuring IShowSpeed, KSI, Logan Paul, and more

UK-based YouTube collective The Sidemen marked their decade-long journey with a one-hour mukbang video on their official YouTube channel. In addition to this celebration, the group organized an awards ceremony to honor various categories, highlighting some of their most memorable moments.

For those who may not be acquainted with the group, the Sidemen were established in 2013 and are composed of well-known YouTubers and streamers, including JJ "KSI," Harry "Wroetoshaw," Simon "Miniminter," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Ethan "Behzinga," Tobi "TBJZL," and Josh "Zerkaa."

Who were the winners of the Sidemen 10-Year Anniversary Award show?

The Sidemen awards ceremony featured categories such as "Best Collaboration," as well as lighthearted and amusing nominations, including the "Worst Player in Sidemen Charity Match History." Let's look at all the winners in their latest YouTube video:

1) Funniest Sidemen Character -

Nominated - Rafe "Phil" Young, KSI (Waterman) and KSI (Babatunde)

Winner - KSI (Babatunde)

2) Biggest Glow Up -

Nominated - Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, Behzinga

Winner - Behzinga

3) The Most Sus -

Nominated - Behzinga as 'Clown,' Zerkaa and Randolph, Behzinga TikTok dance

Winner - Behzinga TikTok dance

4) Best Pick Up Line -

Nominated - "I'll s*ck you're dad's d**k to taste what you're made of" - Miniminter, "What do your underpants and ket have in common? I'd like to sniff them both" - Wroetoshaw, "I thought pancake day was yesterday" - Steven Tries

Winner - "I thought pancake day was yesterday" - Steven Tries

5) Best 20 VS 1 Guest -

Nominated - Felipe "Yung Filly," Wroetoshaw, Darren "IShowSpeed"

Winner - IShowSpeed

6) Highest Earning Sidemen Video -

Nominated - Sidemen Tinder in Real Life (Beta Squad Edition), Sidemen $20,000 VS $200 Hotel (Europe Edition), Sidemen $20,000 VS $200 Holiday (Europe Edition)

Winner - Sidemen $20,000 VS $200 Holiday (Europe Edition)

7) Worst Sidemen Injury -

Nominated - Squash ball to Behzinga's healing, Vikkstar123's skiing accident, Wroetoshaw hitting his head on the cement

Winner - Wroetoshaw hitting his head on the cement

8) Best Charity Match Player -

Nominated - Miniminter

Winner - Miniminter

9) Collab of the Decade -

Nominated - Jack Whitehall, Logan Paul and Beta Squad

Winner - Beta Squad

10) Best Sidemen Sunday -

Nominated - Sidemen Pub Golf (Europe Edition), Sidemen Pub Golf (Original Edition),

Winner - Sidemen $20,000 VS $200 Holiday (Europe Edition)

11) Biggest Moaner -

Nominated - Miniminter, KSI and Behzinga

Winner - Behzinga

12) Funniest Sidemen -

Nominated - KSI, Miniminter, Wroetoshaw

Winner - Wroetoshaw

13) Most Wholesome Moment -

Nominated - Mummy Behz hugging Behzinga in the gender reveal, Behzinga finishing the marathon, Everyone singing "Holiday" in Europe Pub Golf

Winner - Everyone singing "Holiday" in Europe Pub Golf

14) The Fair Play -

Nominated - Minimtyer, Zerkaa

Winner - Zerkaa

15) Best Diss Track -

Nominated - Wroetoshaw "KSI Exposed," Wroetoshaw "KSI S**ks," KSI "Little Boy"

Winner - Wroetoshaw "KSI S**ks"

16) Worst Charity Player (Wooden Spoon Award) -

Nominated - Felix "xQc," Daniel "Keemstar," Cal The Dragon

Winner - Cal The Dragon

17) Worst Video of the Decade -

Nominated - Sidemen Complete This Challenge Win $10,000, Sidemen Learn To Dance with the Jabbawockeez, Sidemen vs. OnlyFans Olympics

Winner - Sidemen vs. OnlyFans Olympics

18) Most Cringe Moment -

Nominated - KSI's failed rizz moment in Lockdown Tinder, KSI song to his ex in KSI exposed, Women who wouldn't leave in Logan 20 VS 1

Winner - Women who wouldn't leave in Logan 20 VS 1

19) Best Charity Match moment -

Nominated - Vikkstar123's open play goal, Behzinga goal, Vikkstar123 penalty

Winner - Vikkstar123 penalty

20) Most Important Video -

Nominated - Mean Tweets

Winner - Mean Tweets

With over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, The Sidemen boasts an impressive fanbase, making them one of the largest YouTube groups in the platform's community. The group follows a consistent schedule, with a new video released every Sunday.