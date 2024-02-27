"Keep my child’s name out of your mouth" - Tommy Fury threatens Sidemen star over comments about daughter, sparks response from KSI

Tommy Fury is unhappy with Sidemen member Miniminter.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision win over KSI last October. For Fury, the victory was his second straight over an influencer, previously defeating Jake Paul by a split decision that February.

However, Fury's feud with 'The Nightmare' hasn't gone away. The boxer's win last fall was considered controversial by many, and his last opponent has continued to blast him on social media as a result. Not only that but one of KSI's friends in the Sidemen has decided to insert himself in the feud.

In a recent video, Simon of the Sidemen, also known as Miniminter, aimed at Fury. The YouTuber poked fun at the boxer's recent comments about influencers while also bringing up his daughter's name. In the video, Miniminter stated:

"Tommy's saying that he's done with influencer boxing, but he won't fight Viddal [Riley] because he won't sell tickets. So who's he trying to fight that will sell tickets? Influencers. The guy's an L, his kid's called Bambi."

Quickly, Fury responded on social media with a video of his own. The brief clip had a clear message from the boxer, who stated:

"Simon from the Sidemen, say whatever you want about your mate KSI, who lost. But don't ever mention my daughter's name again, or me and you are going to have a problem. Keep my child's name out of your mouth."

Check out his comments in the brief clip below:

KSI issues a one-word response to Tommy Fury and Miniminter

It appears that Tommy Fury will have to deal with KSI and the Sidemen for the long haul.

Just hours after 'TNT' issued his video response to Miniminter, 'The Nightmare' took to X. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer did exactly what Fury warned his friend not to do.

KSI re-published the video himself, adding the caption:

"Bambi."

This will likely just go down as another chapter in the lengthy feud between Fury and KSI. Following their fight last October, the YouTuber-turned-boxer slammed the judges, calling his defeat a robbery.

The British boxer even appealed the loss to the Professional Boxing Association, but the fight wasn't overturned. Since then, the YouTuber has continually slammed Fury on social media and called for a rematch.

However, the younger Fury appears to be more focused on moving on from influencer boxing. As of now, he hasn't been linked to a return, as he's still healing from hand surgery.