Viddal Riley fires shot at "ridiculous" Tommy Fury over influencer boxing bouts

Viddal Riley believes that it's about time for Tommy Fury to stop facing influencers.

'TNT' is currently on the mend as of now. Late last month, Fury announced plans to get hand surgery, with the procedure reportedly being years in the making. In the social media post, the British boxer revealed that he suffered a hand injury preparing for a fight in 2019.

For Fury, the time off gives him the chance to adjust. For the first few years of his career, the Brit followed a traditional route into the sport, similar to his brother, Tyson Fury. However, in 2023, he jumped into the world of influencer boxing.

That February, Fury scored a split-decision win over Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' had called out the British boxer for years to that point but was unable to hand him his first loss. Later in the year, Fury faced another influencer, KSI.

This time around, he defeated 'The Nightmare' by unanimous decision. As of now, Fury's future is unknown but he has pitched a fight with Logan Paul, as well as an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. Fellow British prospect Viddal Riley finds that talk kind of ridiculous.

Speaking in a recent interview with SecondsOut, the English champion stated:

"I don't think there's any other big crossover fights for him. You know why? He shouldn't be there, that's why... I can't see [him fighting] Roy Jones Jr., come on now, he's starting to get a bit ridiculous."

Check out his comments below (8:00):

John Fury reveals talks are off for Tommy Fury's next fight

Luckily for Viddal Riley, Tommy Fury vs. Roy Jones Jr. won't be happening.

'Captain Hook' and 'TNT' pitched a fight together in October. The two were in attendance for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou and even had a face-off for the potential bout.

Expand Tweet

The boxing legend, who is now in his mid-50s, revealed following the event that the talks between the two were serious. While Jones Jr. would prefer an exhibition showdown, he was open to facing Fury in a professional bout as well.

However, Tommy Fury vs. Roy Jones Jr. won't be happening. Speaking in a recent interview with Metro, John Fury was asked about the bout. There, he revealed:

"Roy has been a great champion, he is an all-time great, he is just too old. People don’t want to see a young man take liberties against a great. He is a lovely man and I have a lot of respect for him. He just was not what we were looking for."