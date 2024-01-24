"Trained solely with my left" - Tommy Fury gets long overdue hand surgery

Tommy Fury has been dealing with a hand injury for years now.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since a clash with influencer boxer KSI last October in Manchester. For Fury, the bout was his second with a YouTuber, previously defeating Jake Paul by a split-decision in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year.

Facing 'The Nightmare' on Misfits pay-per-view, Fury emerged with a controversial majority-decision win. Post-fight, the YouTuber appealed, to no avail. Instead, Fury just won by an even bigger margin as the bout was ruled a unanimous decision win.

Months removed from that contest, Tommy Fury has decided to get hand surgery. Taking to Instagram earlier today, the British boxer revealed that he had been dealing with a right-hand injury for years now. The injury was related to his third pro fight, which came in December 2019.

Due to the injury, Fury was forced to try and manage the pain in training, and in fighting. However, preparing for KSI, the British boxer was eventually forced to just train with his left hand in the last four weeks of his camp. While he could've pulled out, he decided against it.

It seems the gamble paid off for Fury, as he earned the win and more star power.

John Fury confirms ongoing talks for Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 2

It appears that Tommy Fury isn't done fighting influencers after all.

While 'TNT' got surgery, it's unlikely that the recovery time will keep him out of action for long. Even in the social media post, Fury stated his plans to return to the ring in 2024.

Following his latest win over KSI, Fury showed interest in returning to box traditional fighters. However, he quickly made a U-turn on those plans. In the last few months, he's called out Logan Paul, who is coming off a win over Dillon Danis.

However, it seems that Tommy Fury will instead meet Jake Paul for a rematch next. 'The Problem Child' called for a second crack at the Brit following a win over Andre August in December. Speaking with DailyMail in a recent interview, John Fury revealed that the two sides met about the potential rematch.

The trainer stated:

"Both sides were very respectful. I knew what we want and they know what they want so we just have to meet in the middle somewhere. I'm sure that can be achieved."