"A wolf in man's clothing": Dota 2 Dotadle answers (Thursday, February 29, 2024) 

The answers to the 76th edition of Dota 2 Dotadle are here. Those who want to test their knowledge about Dota 2 heroes can do so by solving the riddles in this puzzle game. Surprisingly, all the clues in today's iteration are relatively easy to decipher.

The Classic clue for February 29, 2024, is as follows:

"A wolf in man's clothing"

Here are the descriptive clues to solve the 76th edition of the Classic mode:

Gender - Male

- Male Species - Human, Wolf

- Human, Wolf Position - Offlane

- Offlane Attribute - Universal

- Universal Range Type - Melee

- Melee Complexity - Medium

- Medium Release Year - 2004

Lycan, Venomancer, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #76 (February 29, 2024)

Featured cover of Venomancer (Image via Valve)

Here are the answers for all Dotadle puzzles released on February 29, 2024:

Classic: Lycan

Quote: Venomancer

Ability: Tinker

Loading Screen: Warlock

You might make multiple guesses for the Classic mode. However, once you solve certain clues, such as the attribute, complexity, and position, you will likely narrow down your answer to Beastmaster or Lycan.

❝Ah, Viper, you might want to invest in some venom❞ is the quote of the day. Viper and venom are the two keywords that will make you guess Venomancer.

Today's Ability puzzle showcases Tinker's infamous Keen Conveyance spell, flipped on the left side. It is undoubtedly one of the easiest riddles in the series.

If you're a player who pays close attention to heroes' weapons and miscellaneous details, figuring out the loading screen puzzle would be a piece of cake. One glance at the engraving marks on the blade is more than enough for a veteran to type in 'Doom.'

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to former puzzles with their respective editions:

#73 - Lone Druid, Undying, Chaos Knight, and Medusa

#74 - Keeper of the Light, Hoodwink, Lifestealer, and Clinkz

#75 - Dazzle, Disruptor, Medusa, and Warlock

The 77th version of Dotadle will be out at midnight on March 1, 2024 (UTC - 6, GMT- 6 AM). Visit Sportskeeda to get the answers to the next edition and maintain your streak.