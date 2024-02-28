"Where my shadow falls, there falls my foe": Dota 2 Dotadle answers (Wednesday, February 28, 2024)

The Dotadle answers for the puzzle game's 75th edition have been released. Lore enthusiasts and fans can test their Dota 2 knowledge and maintain consecutive streaks by providing the right solutions to today's riddles. The battle arena title boasts a myriad of heroes, so it may take a few tries before you figure out the correct answers.

The Classic clue for February 28, 2024, is as follows:

"Where my shadow falls, there falls my foe"

Here are the descriptive clues to solve the 75th iteration of the Classic mode:

Gender - Male

- Male Species - Troll

- Troll Position - Hard Support, Support

- Hard Support, Support Attribute - Universal

- Universal Range Type - Ranged

- Ranged Complexity - Easy

- Easy Release Year - 2005

Dazzle, Disruptor, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #75 (February 28, 2024)

Featured image of Disruptor (Valve)

Here are the answers for all Dotadle puzzles released on February 28, 2024:

Classic : Dazzle

: Dazzle Quote : Disruptor

: Disruptor Ability : Medusa

: Medusa Loading Screen: Warlock

Solving the Classic puzzle may cost you a few tries, as multiple universal heroes are ranged and can be drafted as both hard and soft supports. However, with the quote and gender clues, you can easily figure out that the hero is Dazzle.

"Thunder approaches" is the quote clue of the day. Many players can one-shot this puzzle as the only hero who refers to thunder in the third person is Disruptor.

Medusa's Mystic Snake icon is turned upside down and boasts a BNW hue. This icon is well-known and will require very few tries, if any, to solve.

Only a small part of the loading screen is visible as the clue. It may take several tries to figure out the answer, but once you spot the golem's armor, you can easily conclude that it's one of Warlock's Loading Screens.

Previous Dotadle Answers

Below are the answers to former puzzles:

#73 - Lone Druid, Undying, Chaos Knight, and Medusa

#74 - Keeper of the Light, Hoodwink, Lifestealer, and Clinkz

The 75th edition of Dotadle will be out at midnight on February 29, 2024 (UTC - 6, GMT- 6 AM).