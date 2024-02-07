"About $50B of that is to you" - Fans react as MrBeast claims YouTube shared $70 billion in ad revenue with creators

Arguably the most prominent figure on YouTube, Jimmy, known as "MrBeast," took to his X.com account to share YouTube's revenue statistics. Jimmy highlighted that over the past three years, the video sharing platform has distributed a staggering $70 billion in revenue among content creators solely from advertisement earnings. Here's what he wrote:

"In the last 3 years, YouTube has shared over $70 Billion dollars of ad revenue with people who upload on their platform. This has changed my and millions of other’s lives. Such a beautiful stat."

Jimmy reveals mind-boggling revenue stat involving YouTube (Image via X)

Jimmy, also one of the major creators on X with 28.5 million followers, saw his post attract a range of comments. One user comically quipped that out of the $70 billion, $50 billion was MrBeast's share:

"About 50B of that is to you."

Fans troll the YouTuber's latest X post (Image via X)

MrBeast shares mindboggling YouTube stat, fans react

MrBeast's most recent post on X highlighted why YouTube has solidified its position as one of the premier social media and video sharing platforms. The statistic was initially shared by the official YouTube blog page.

Neal Mohan, the new CEO of YouTube, took to the blog to emphasize how the YouTube Partner Program has outpaced other monetized platforms by paying creators more over three years:

"Today more than 3 million channels are in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), which gives creators ways to earn money on YouTube. YPP has paid out more than any other creator monetization platform, and we paid over $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years."

YouTube's CEO shares platform's revenue stats (Image via YouTube Blog)

Given his prominence and success, MrBeast is likely a member of the YouTube Partner Program, and his videos have undoubtedly generated significant revenue. Here are some of the reactions to his post:

Fans react to the YouTuber's post (Image via X)

Here are some other comments:

Fans speculate how much the YouTube made (Image via X)

Speaking of ad revenues and MrBeast, the latter recently made a temporary switch to X.com as an experiment to see how much he would generate in comparison to his usual platform on YouTube. As it turned out, Jimmy earned a whopping $250K on X.