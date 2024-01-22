"Big accounts robbing from small accounts": Internet divided over MrBeast earning $250,000 for his first video on X

Jimmy "MrBeast" has revealed his earnings from the first-ever video that he uploaded on X last week, which is $250,000. The new ad revenue introduced by the social media platform is seemingly the reason for such a high number, but the announcement has also generated a lot of criticism from other users.

Since X introduced monetization for its premium users last year, creators have been able to earn revenue relative to the impressions their posts generate on the website. Considering how popular MrBeast is, his first video on the platform naturally attracted a lot of views. Furthermore, Elon Musk himself reposted the video, increasing engagement.

Today, when Jimmy announced that the video had generated an impressive $250K, many were dissatisfied and claimed monetization favors well-known creators due to the nature of ads. X user @huntercatnmiss equated it with robbery, writing:

"Big accounts robbing from small accounts. Nothing new."

Expand Tweet

"It’s a bit of a facade": MrBeast himself cast doubts about the monetization feature of X in his post about revenue generation

Jimmy had posted the video last week and publicly announced that the intention was to experiment with how much revenue it could generate. The YouTuber had promised to reveal how much the video made in a week, and on January 22, he shared a post announcing that it had earned over $250K.

Expand Tweet

In the screenshot, it can be seen that his video generated 156 million impressions and 5.17 million engagements. The exact revenue generated for that was $263,655. However, MrBeast did note that his revenue per view could be higher than average because of the buzz around the video. Calling the big number a "facade," the content creator wrote:

"MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000! But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience"

A notable number of viewers in the X community seem to agree with MrBeast's point about the average revenue per view being lower for most creators. Here are some reactions to the announcement, with many expressing discontent at the prospect. Some even blamed Elon Musk, the owner of the social media website.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The ad revenue and monetization feature on X was initially welcomed by all. However, since MrBeast uploaded his video, several people on the internet have come with criticism. A recent Reddit post went viral after many claimed that the website was promoting the video to generate impressions without an appropriate tag for ads.