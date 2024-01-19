"Bet they juice it up so you keep posting": X community thinks Elon Musk will overpay for MrBeast's first video

Extremely popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" made a post on X on January 19, asking his fans how much revenue they thought he had made through his recently uploaded video on the platform. He provided a poll so fans could answer his question. In it, he offered four different options, with the lowest revenue amount being $100 and the highest $100,000.

Although X has a lower monetization percentage compared to some sites, fans think that Elon Musk will overpay MrBeast to ensure that the YouTuber keeps posting on this social media platform. One X user commented on Jimmy's post and said this about his first video's revenue:

"I bet they juice it up so you keep posting."

"The suspense": Viewers and fans excited as MrBeast comes close to revealing revenue for video on X

Jimmy uploaded one of his YouTube videos to his X account on January 15 and mentioned that he was doing so to check how much revenue it would make. A few months ago, he rejected Elon Musk's offer to start creating content for the latter platform. As such, some fans were confused and criticized his decision to upload this video.

By January 18, the video had already surpassed 100M views, and Jimmy acknowledged how viral his post was becoming.

Ever since MrBeast presented the poll on his X account for fans to guess the revenue, many have offered their responses.

Some users were excited to see how much money his video had generated.

This user made their guess and mentioned that Elon Musk will probably pay him extra.

This individual questioned if Jimmy would be paid like every other creator on X.

Here are some more reactions and comments from Jimmy's poll.

Recently, popular YouTuber Ludwig announced that he will be hosting another million-dollar Poker tournament, which will be held at Jimmy's house.