"Dang lol": MrBeast responds as his first video on X crosses 100 million views in a few days

A couple of days ago, popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" uploaded his first video on X to test how it performed monetarily on the social media platform. Elon Musk has been talking about content monetization since acquiring the company in 2022, and it appears that the recent changes in ad revenue finally enticed Jimmy to give it a shot.

To test it out, the YouTuber re-uploaded one of his older videos to the platform on January 15. It took only a couple of days for it to reach the much coveted 100 million viewership milestone, and it currently stands at 105 million post views.

Soon afterward, MrBeast took note of this and responded with:

"100M views? Dang lol"

"X is the way": Viewers react as MrBeast's first video on X crosses 100 million impressions

As mentioned before, Elon Musk himself has been pushing creators to post their videos and other content directly to the platform rather than just sharing a link to an external website. To that end, X has made significant changes. The premium subscription policy, which allows users to get a blue tick next to their profile, also gives them access to monetization policies such as ad revenue.

In a recent interaction between Elon and MrBeast on X, the billionaire had indirectly asked him to post his videos on the social media website under an X post that was announcing MrBeast's new video on YouTube. However, the content creator explained that his videos required a lot of investment and insinuated that the monetization on Musk's site was not up to the mark.

However, MrBeast did mention that he would give it a shot once things got better. And the YouTuber kept his promise, releasing one of his older videos titled $1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! as a test. He also wrote that he would be taking note of the numbers and that he would be sharing information on the ad revenue from the views.

In his post on December 31, 2023, MrBeast stated that even a billion views on X would not be able to fund his complicated and expensive videos. While 100 million is quite far from that target, fans are elated with the success of the video on X.

Here are some of the general reactions from the replies:

Some have called into question the monetary value of the views:

Elon Musk has big plans for his social media platform and has also been expanding its livestreaming capabilities. While streaming Diablo 4 a couple of days ago, he mentioned that Twitch features such as donations, monthly subscriptions, and YouTube-like ads will soon be made available on X.