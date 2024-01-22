MrBeast uploaded his first video on X recently, which received much attention from fans and media. However, many viewers and Redditors are now accusing X of illegally promoting the video for views and reach. A Reddit user claimed that X allegedly showed Jimmy's video as an advertisement without the "AD" label.

The post received much attention and comments, as many deemed it "illegal" to advertise without labeling the video as an AD. The community claims that X is trying to boost views on Jimmy's video for a bigger payout and to ensure he continues to upload on the platform.

"It is illegal. The FTC requires that any and all advertisements must be disclosed as such, in an obvious and visible manner."

"Musk doesn't care": Reddit community claims X boosts impressions for MrBeast's video

The popular YouTuber had once rejected Elon Musk's suggestion to upload videos on X. Therefore, many were surprised to see him upload a video on the platform. To answer his fans, Jimmy clarified that he wanted to gauge the revenue it would make on X and even created a poll for users to guess the amount.

The video quickly garnered impressions and amassed millions of views in a few hours. Once the ad revenue poll was uploaded, many users and community members claimed there was a high chance that Elon Musk, CEO of X, would boost MrBeast's post to get more views.

Many claimed to have seen MrBeast's videos on their timeline as an advertisement, despite not following the creator. This brought further attention to the Reddit post highlighting Jimmy's video on X.

One user claimed that Elon Musk doesn't care about tagging the post as an AD:

"It's not legal but Musk doesn't care, when you're rich enough you just pay the fine and continue on, the wealthy own the politicians who determine how much the fines should be as well so it's basically pennies and they just add the fine costs into their budget."

Here are some more responses and reactions to the viral Reddit post.

MrBeast was quite surprised after his video accrued 100 million views within a couple of days after uploading. He will soon reveal the ad revenue generated by the video.