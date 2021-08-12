AC Valhalla's The Siege of Paris update: Release date and time for all regions

Assassin’s Creed fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Siege of Paris update, which is expected to roll out today, August 12, 2021.
Players will witness one of the most infamous battles in Vikings history in The Siege of Paris update.
The update also introduces new gears and weapons that players can use to take on enemies in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
The Siege of Paris update in AC Valhalla: Release time for all regions
The Siege of Paris will arrive in the following locations (timings included):
The Americas
Ubisoft Connect
- Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
- Separate: August 12, 5:00 AM EDT
Epic Games Store
- Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
- Separate: August 12, 5:00 AM EDT
Xbox One and Xbox X|S
- Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
- Separate: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time
PlayStation 4 and 5
Launch: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time
Stadia
Launch: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
Europe and the Middle East
Ubisoft Connect
- Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC
- Separate: August 12, 09:00 UTC
Epic Games Store
- Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC
- Separate: August 12, 15:00 UTC
Xbox One and Xbox X|S
- Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC
- Separate: August 12, 00:01 Local Time
PlayStation 4 and 5
Launch: August 12, 01:00 Local Time
Stadia
Launch: August 11, 12:00 UTC
Asia and Oceania
Ubisoft Connect
- Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST
- Separate: August 12, 7:00 PM AEST
Epic Games Store
- Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST
- Separate: August 12, 1:00 AM AEST
Xbox One and Xbox X|S
- Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST
- Separate: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time
PlayStation 4 and 5
Launch: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time
Note: The Siege of Paris (separate) will arrive in India at 2:30 PM today on Ubisoft Connect. The update arrived in the Epic Games Store yesterday.
