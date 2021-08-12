Create
AC Valhalla's The Siege of Paris update: Release date and time for all regions

The Siege of Paris update is all set to roll out today (Image via Ubisoft News)
Modified Aug 12, 2021, 04:12 AM ET

1 hr ago

News

Assassin’s Creed fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Siege of Paris update, which is expected to roll out today, August 12, 2021.

Players will witness one of the most infamous battles in Vikings history in The Siege of Paris update.

The update also introduces new gears and weapons that players can use to take on enemies in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Siege of Paris update in AC Valhalla: Release time for all regions

The Siege of Paris will arrive in the following locations (timings included):

The Americas

Ubisoft Connect

  • Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
  • Separate: August 12, 5:00 AM EDT

Epic Games Store

  • Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
  • Separate: August 12, 5:00 AM EDT

Xbox One and Xbox X|S

  • Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT
  • Separate: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

Stadia

Launch: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Europe and the Middle East

Ubisoft Connect

  • Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC
  • Separate: August 12, 09:00 UTC

Epic Games Store

  • Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC
  • Separate: August 12, 15:00 UTC

Xbox One and Xbox X|S

  • Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC
  • Separate: August 12, 00:01 Local Time

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch: August 12, 01:00 Local Time

Stadia

Launch: August 11, 12:00 UTC

Asia and Oceania

Ubisoft Connect

  • Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST
  • Separate: August 12, 7:00 PM AEST

Epic Games Store

  • Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST
  • Separate: August 12, 1:00 AM AEST

Xbox One and Xbox X|S

  • Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST
  • Separate: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

Note: The Siege of Paris (separate) will arrive in India at 2:30 PM today on Ubisoft Connect. The update arrived in the Epic Games Store yesterday.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
