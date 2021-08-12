AC Valhalla's The Siege of Paris update: Release date and time for all regions

Assassin’s Creed fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Siege of Paris update, which is expected to roll out today, August 12, 2021.

Watch the official The Siege of Paris expansion trailer now! Relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion.



Available August 12th. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 11, 2021

Players will witness one of the most infamous battles in Vikings history in The Siege of Paris update.

The update also introduces new gears and weapons that players can use to take on enemies in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Siege of Paris update in AC Valhalla: Release time for all regions

📢 The Siege of Paris approximate release timings for various regions and time zones! 📅



*Console players should note the expansion will be available for purchase (or for download if you own the Season Pass) at the launch time in the PlayStation and Xbox Store(s). pic.twitter.com/QhECnYE8aj — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 10, 2021

The Siege of Paris will arrive in the following locations (timings included):

The Americas

Ubisoft Connect

Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Separate: August 12, 5:00 AM EDT

Epic Games Store

Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Separate: August 12, 5:00 AM EDT

Xbox One and Xbox X|S

Season Pass: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Separate: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

Stadia

Launch: August 11, 8:00 AM EDT

Europe and the Middle East

Ubisoft Connect

Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC

Separate: August 12, 09:00 UTC

Epic Games Store

Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC

Separate: August 12, 15:00 UTC

Xbox One and Xbox X|S

Season Pass: August 11, 12:00 UTC

Separate: August 12, 00:01 Local Time

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch: August 12, 01:00 Local Time

Stadia

Launch: August 11, 12:00 UTC

Asia and Oceania

Ubisoft Connect

Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST

Separate: August 12, 7:00 PM AEST

Epic Games Store

Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST

Separate: August 12, 1:00 AM AEST

Xbox One and Xbox X|S

Season Pass: August 11, 10:00 PM AEST

Separate: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

PlayStation 4 and 5

Launch: August 12, 12:01 AM Local Time

Note: The Siege of Paris (separate) will arrive in India at 2:30 PM today on Ubisoft Connect. The update arrived in the Epic Games Store yesterday.

