Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.0 release date and time revealed for all regions

First GTA Online, now Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Action role-playing video gamers are rejoicing as the much-awaited Title Update 1.3.0 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release today, July 27th. The patch is set to arrive on all of the game’s supported platforms.

Your target is clear – but the how, when, and where are up to you.



Black Box Infiltration missions are making their way to Assassin’s Creed this summer with The Siege of Paris. #AssassinsCreed #ACFacts pic.twitter.com/X1AYTvzBfw — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 24, 2021

After the massive success of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released in 2020 and became a celebrated action-adventure title in the video gaming world.

Today’s Title Update aims at eradicating gameplay issues that persist in the game. The new patch will also allow players to enjoy new and exciting features.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update: Region-specific time of release

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.0 launches tomorrow: July 27.



🌞 Sigrblot Festival (July 29-August 19)

🪓 Level Scaling

🤝 New Skills

💡 Game Improvements

📁 7GB-31GB; depending on platform #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 26, 2021

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.3.0 Title Update time will arrive at the following timings:

CEST: 2 PM

ET: 8 AM

PT: 5 AM

AEST: 10 PM

IST: 5:30 PM

Size of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 1.3.0 patch

The size of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update will vary from one platform to another, as seen below:

Xbox Series X|S: 23.79 GB

Xbox One: 17.72 GB

PlayStation 5: 6.85 GB

PlayStation 4: 15.3 to 24.5 GB

PC: 20.4 to 31.37 GB

Note: The size of the update also depends on the region of release.

Sigrblot Festival and Level Scaling

The most notable introduction to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla via the Title Update has to be the Sigrblot Festival. It is a limited-time event that players can enjoy from July 29th to August 19th.

They can take part in the new festivities and stand a chance to win exclusive rewards. To participate in the Sigrblot Festival, it is mandatory for players to reach England and complete any one of the narrative arcs — Ledecestrescire or Grantebridgescire.

They must also be of Settlement Level 2 and above to partake in the festivities.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

Ubisoft will also introduce a new menu option via the Title Update 1.3.0 that can be used to adjust NPC (Non-Player Character) Levels. The new Level Scaling feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have five options that players can choose from:

Off

Default

Constant

Harder

Nightmarish

Also read: Ranking the games of the Assassin’s Creed franchise (main series) in order of release date

Edited by Ravi Iyer