Ranking the games of the Assassin's Creed franchise (main series) in order of release date

Assassin's Creed is a popular video game franchise that has won the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. The first Assassin’s Creed game can be traced back to the Prince of Persia series, another incredible Ubisoft creation.

With the massive success of the first Assassin’s Creed title, Ubisoft decided to gift its players with 11 more installments. Each game in the series just kept getting bigger and better, both in graphics and gameplay.

Players love the Assassin’s Creed games because of their backdrop and exciting missions. The games are also brilliant open-world titles that can be explored by the players if the missions seem redundant.

Games in the main series of Assassin's Creed franchise

With the release of the latest game, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, here's a look at the games of the main series, the first of which released more than a decade ago, ranked based on their date of release:

1. Assassin’s Creed

Release date – 13th November 2007

2. Assassin’s Creed 2

Release date – 17th November 2009

3. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Release date – 16th November 2010

4. Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Release date – 15th November 2011

5. Assassin’s Creed 3

Release date – 30th October 2012

6. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Release date – 29th October 2013

7. Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Release date – 11th November 2014

8. Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Release date – 11th November 2014

9. Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Release date – 23rd October 2015

10. Assassin's Creed: Origins

Release date – 27th October 2017

11. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Release date – 2nd October 2018

12. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Release date – 10th November 2020

