"Actual NPC streamer" - Fans react as Twitch streamer Nezst catches police chase and car crash live

As evidenced by Twitch creator Nezst's recent stream, IRL broadcasts can often showcase unexpected and wild incidents. In a clip uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, this creator can be seen walking near an intersection, when a police siren is faintly heard. Realizing the same, the creator clarifies to his audience that a police chase is indeed taking place before witnessing a crash.

After the car being pursued entered the intersection, it crashed into another vehicle and drove onto the curb, eventually coming to a halt. Subsequently, the officers apprehend the perpetrator.

Netizens were left shocked after watching the incident caught at just the right time by the creator. Some praised the streamer for recording it properly, saying;

"This guy understood the assignment 1000%, plugged his channel at the most opportune time, kept everything in frame, no stream Fs when maneuvering the camera from a jank HDMI, and a proper over-reaction. His whole stream career led up to this and he knew it. Actual NPC streamer."

In the clip, as the two cars crashed near the streamer, he showed it to his audience. The chase seemed to have been extensive, with three police cars eventually pulling up near the perpetrator's vehicle. Officers also seemed to be on edge, pulling out their guns while approaching the car.

The streamer was making remarks throughout the incident:

"Are they coming this way? Oh! Chase! Chase! Chase! Twitch.tv, Nezst, we're live on the scene. There's a police chase! He's got a flat tire! [car crashes] Oh! Sh**! Oh! He's going on the curb! What the hell? That just happened? What the hell? Whoa! Twitch.tv, Nezst."

Fans commended the streamer's journalist-like commentary and camera skills, while others pointed out the clip's resemblance to GTA RP, saying:

"Wow IRL and GTA RP in one stream."

Others commended Nezst's eye for good quality and entertaining content.

IRL streaming can be a dangerous endeavor, as evidenced by German streamer Papaplatte falling into a frozen lake during his stream in January 2024 while trying to ride his bike. As the ice seemed to give, the creator lost his balance and fell into the lake, cutting the connection of the stream and leaving netizens concerned.