"Seems actually dangerous": Viewers react to German streamer falling into frozen lake while streaming on Twitch

German streamer Papaplatte suffered an unfortunate fall into a frozen lake while streaming on Twitch on January 27, 2024. This incident took place as the creator was trying to ride his bike along the edge of an icy lake, which eventually seemed to give way and caused the streamer to fall inside.

The stream was then stuck for a brief moment before it cut to a pre-recorded video segment, which is shown when the stream loses connection. The message below this segment reads, "Verbindung ist weg, gleich wieder da," which translates to "The connection is gone, it will be back soon."

After the clip of the incident was uploaded to Reddit on r/LivestreamFail, many netizens were concerned about the streamer's well-being, with one user asking:

"Seems actually dangerous, is he fine?"

"Why did he think this would work?" - Viewers react as German streamer Papaplatte falls inside frozen lake while on stream

German Twitch streamer Kevin "Papaplatte" is known for his Just Chatting streams, wherein the creator vlogs his experiences and various adventures. The streamer has a huge following on Twitch, with over 2.1 million followers. He also dabbles in gaming, playing a variety of titles, including Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, and Minecraft.

IRL streaming is not without its perils, however, as many content creators who produce this genre of content often find themselves in dangerous and uncomfortable situations.

In this incident, Papaplatte seemed to be riding his bike close to the frozen lake, trying to cross over to a clearing in front of him. However, he can be seen losing his balance and falling, much to the excitement of the live chat.

The community reacted to this accident, with some wondering why the German streamer was so close to the lake in the first place.

On the other side, user Peperoni_Slayer shared a different angle of the ordeal, showing the German streamer's fall from a friend's point of view:

Other pertinent reactions from netizens include:

