Japanese IRL Twitch streamer Canniny recently encountered an uncomfortable situation when she was followed by a man during a recent live stream on January 21, 2024, despite her turning him down on her live stream. While she was explaining the encounter to her audience, the man passed by her once again, stopping to pat her on the head. She explained:

"I said, 'You're more closer to my mother's age. Please find people around that age', you know? So... he asked me, 'When will you say okay then?' I said, 'um, maybe when you reborn. Maybe when you reborn there might be a chance'"

Netizens were equally puzzled by the encounter, with some finding humor in the way the streamer shut down the man's unwelcome advances. Insisting that the answer was no, she further stated that his attempts at being with her would only be possible in another lifetime of his:

"'The worst she could say is no' Her: Maybe when you reborn"

"Did he just pat her?" - Fans react to Japanese IRL streamer Canniny rejecting a man on camera

IRL streams on Twitch are often enjoyed by fans due to their unpredictable and engaging nature, with the live streamers being the ones "disturbing" others and the streamers themselves being the subject of uneasy encounters with others.

As Canniny found herself in one such situation, netizens pointed out that the man deserved an answer harsher than a simpler "no" in such a case since he was refusing to back down:

Another user was left confused after observing the man seemingly petting the streamer on the head, even after Canniny had actively said no:

"Did he just pat her? tf"

Reddit users on r/LivestreamFail also discussed the potential safety concerns that come with rejecting unwanted advances and the care that one may need to take in such a situation:

However, some still managed to find humor in the encounter. One user joked about the man's possible internal monologue, while others mentioned the double-entendre her response to the man had been:

Some IRL streamers have come under fire in the past for being perpetrators of unruly behavior themselves. This includes streamers like the now in-custody Kick streamer Johnny Somali, who became notorious for actively targeting citizens in Japan.

Other IRL streamers have been part of controversies as well, such as Suspendas and IcePoseidon, both of whom are often seen collaborating. Suspendas has a long list of contentious antics as well, ranging from animal abuse to alleged assault.