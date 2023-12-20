Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali reportedly appeared in Japanese court, allegedly fined 200K for his antics

Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali has reportedly appeared in Japanese court for his antics while in the nation. The streamer was arrested twice in Japan, the most recent being for causing a disturbance in a restaurant. Charged with “forcible obstruction of business”, the streamer would make an appearance in court for the charge. While in court, the streamer said he would cease all livestreaming appearances and activities going forward.

The court is also allegedly seeking a 200K Yen fine ($1,400 USD) from the streamer. Jeffrey Hall, Special Lecturer at Japan’s Kanda University of International Studies, spoke about this on X.com, highlighting the coverage Johnny Somali has received in their nation.

Johnny Somali will allegedly cease livestreaming after appearing in Japanese court

While in a restaurant in Japan, loud music began blaring from his phone, which Jeffrey Hall stated in his X.com thread. The controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali claimed that the music played automatically, though, in reality, he chose not to stop letting viewers trigger sounds and music while he was streaming in public.

As a part of his apology, Johnny Somali claimed to be ashamed of his actions and stated that he would not do “video broadcasting” in the future. His aim is to return home, resume his studies, and try to be a role model for his family. However, while the prosecution wants to fine the Kick streamer 200K Yen, what will come of this is unknown.

According to Jeffrey Hall, the decision about the controversial streamer won’t be handed down from the Osaka court until January 10, 2024. The lecturer predicts a fine, no additional jail time, being deported from Japan, and barred from re-entry. The likelihood of being found guilty is high, as Japan has a 99% conviction rate.

Viewers react to Johnny Somali case and vow to cease livestreaming

There isn’t a lot of sympathy for the streamer when it comes to responses on X.com. Quite a few people agreed with the deportation/barring re-entry into Japan; while other netizens were disappointed at the paltry fine the court was seeking.

Others spoke about the possibility of the Kick streamer stopping his livestreaming career. Even Jeffrey Hall pointed out that he promised this in previous cases in Japan, and broke those promises too. Few people seem to believe he’ll stop his career after this incident is wrapped up.

Interested parties will simply have to wait until January 10, 2024, for the Japanese courts to decide the streamer’s fate. There is a chance of jail time, even if not everyone agrees it is likely. For more information on the streamer and his antics, here’s coverage of the content creator’s time in Japan.