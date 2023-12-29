"My Twitch business is now officially in bankruptcy": Swedish streamer RelicKris is left "stuck" in Japan after viewer withdraws travel donation

Swedish streamer RelicKris revealed in a stream on December 27, 2023, that he found himself in a precarious position after a donator who funded his trip to Asia proceeded to "chargeback" his donation, leaving him stranded in Japan. As per PayPal, a chargeback involves a claim against a transaction initiated by a customer with their bank, resulting in a forced payment reversal.

As he stated during the broadcast, he has practically become "stuck" in Japan:

"My Twitch business is now officially in bankruptcy.. So basically me and Emi (ManukiEmi), we had some goals to come to Asia and the person donated for us to go do these things in Asia... So I came out to Asia and I used the donation money to come here, and now it's all gone, so now I'm stuck."

"I have -$500 in my bank account": Swedish streamer RelicKris reveals financial situation after donation chargeback

IRL streaming is a dream for many, specifically if it involves travel. However, the situation in which Kris "RelicKris" has found himself would leave many terrified. The streamer, currently in Tokyo, Japan, revealed in a recent stream that he was stuck in Japan as the individual whose donation had funded his trip had taken the money back:

"Imagine you've made- all money you've made from work, gone in one night. And even more. I have minus five hundred dollars in my bank account."

Kris showcases the money he had in his PayPal balance. (Image via RelicKris/Twitch)

He even showcased the amount of money he currently had in his PayPal balance, which had increased a bit due to the donations he had received from his streams after the fact. He further clarified that his travel partner and fellow streamer ManukiEmi was helping him with his finances since he did not have the required balance to sustain himself in Japan.

He further explained his side of the story:

"To me, they said that the person's bank took the money back, that's a lot of money, chat, like a sh*t ton... So, I'm obviously bankrupt"

Fans react to the streamer's situation

Many netizens were not amused and held RelicKris responsible for not taking into account the possibility of a chargeback, and traveling while being low on money:

On the other hand, some users talked about how grateful they were for their run-of-the-mill office jobs in comparison to the plight faced by the streamer:

IRL travel streaming comes with its own costs and hurdles, and many veterans of this sub-genre of live content, such as JakenBakeLive have expressed their opinions regarding the hardships faced by them.