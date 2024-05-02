“Adin called me a 40-year-old fa**ot” - Destiny calls out Adin Ross’ behavior, accuses Trainwreckstv of creating “ultra-edgy” audience

Kick streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" returned with a new podcast episode on the Stake-backed streaming platform earlier today (May 2). During the stream, Steven criticized Kick's co-owner and fellow streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" for creating what he believes to be an "ultra-edgy" audience within the Kick community.

More specifically, Destiny was critical of a particular instance when he was in a debate stream with Adin Ross, while the likes of Trainwreckstv, Nick "Nickmercs," and Josh "YourRAGE" were the other participants. During the stream, as Steven pointed out, Adin used some homophobic slurs. Steven said:

"Am I crazy or wasn't Train (Trainwreckstv) there when Adin (Ross) called me a 40-year-old fa**ot, like 15 times in a row?"

"You can't do a deal with the devil" - Destiny speaks on Adin Ross' recent controversy

Destiny took to his most recent Kick livestream to discuss Trainwreckstv's formation of an extremely edgy audience within the Kick streaming community. According to Destiny, he stated:

"I think the issue was, and I think everybody can see what happened if you build your stuff to be ultra f**king edgy, then, of course, you're gonna attract an ultra f**king edgy audience and it's very hard to do a very quick 90-degree pivot from an audience to make something different."

Steven proceeded to mention a recent episode of the Scuffed podcast featuring various creators, including Adin Ross. During the podcast, Adin directed some homophobic remarks towards him. Watch the outburst here:

In light of this past incident, Steven appeared rather critical of Trainwreckstv for seemingly encouraging such vitriolic behavior from Adin Ross:

"You can't do a deal with the devil and be surprised when Satan comes to nip you in the a**. It feels like everybody has co-signed Adin's behavior because people will d*ck suck his audience. That's it."

Recently, another incident spotlighting homophobia arose in the Kick streaming community. Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" engaged in a heated argument with two of Adin Ross's streamer friends, Cuffem and Shnaggyhose. The latter two had also used the "F-word" during the altercation.

After the incident, xQc left the stream, expressing his intention to protect his community and indicating his unwillingness to engage with individuals making such offensive remarks.