Cuffem justifies calling xQc the homophobic f-word slur because he was called "fat and broke"

Kick streamer Cuffem recently talked with Felix "xQc" on stream and justified using the homophobic f-word, claiming that he was retaliating to Felix calling him "fat and broke." This comes a couple of days after both the streamers had a heated exchange while playing Call of Duty with fellow creators such as Adin Ross, Trainwreckstv, and Omie.

For those who are unaware, Adin's friends ShnaggyHose and Cuffem caused a lot of controversy after calling Felix a "tra**y" and the f-slur after of a clip of him kissing AustinShow going viral on social media.

While ShnaggyHose has apologized to xQc for using offensive language, Cuffem gave his side of the story while talking to the former Overwatch pro and claimed that he used the f-word against him because xQc had called him broke and fat, which he is in real life.

"When he said I was fat and broke, ni**a that came outside the game, that hurt my heart cuz I am fat and broke. So that's the same sh*t. He's bringing up I am fat and broke, that's outside the game. I am going to bring up he kissed a ni**a outside the game. That's just how it is ni**a, it's even. We was sh*t talking, we was having fun.I It is what it is."

"I am fatphobic": xQc responds to Cuffem justifying using the f-word slur on stream

Between Call of Duty matches, the streamers were engaging in banter when Cuffem said the homophobic slur targeting xQc, who then left the Discord call soon after and ended his stream explaining he did not want to associate with people using such language.

During their next meeting, Cuffem justified using the slur by saying that it was the same as being called fat and broke because xQc had kissed a male streamer in real life:

"Am I fat and broke in the game? No, I am fat and broke outside the game. So it's the same sh*t!"

xQc, however, did not think so and countered by saying that making jokes about some things was not acceptable:

"I think because we have different views, I feel like there's some words and some things that I should have more tact while using, right? And even though you might not agree with it, I feel like race and sexual orientation and other things are more protected in that way. And try not to make jokes about that, and kind of hit him on that."

He further explained his point of view and that he did not think calling people fat counts as an offense on par with being called the f-word:

"I don't think that it's a label that fat people get to have the protection for, right? Same way for short or ugly, it's not like a protected class. If you are fat you are not protected. It's just how I feel."

Cuffem snapped back, stating that it was fatphobia:

"It is a thing called fatphobic though. It is a thing."

To his surprise, however, xQc claimed that he was fatphobic:

"I am fatphobic, what about it? I am open about it."

Cuffem then noted that Felix had also been making fun of them for not having as much money as him and criticized the much more popular streamer for flexing his valuable possessions:

"But there is a thing called broke-phobic too, like, you just sh*t on people like, 'You pay rent, you pay rent, you pay rent. I got millions, I got a million-dollar watch.' How do you think people in your chat feel?"

xQc repeated his stance, stating that he did not want people to use homophobic words because gay people in his community would feel targeted:

"You get to pick and choose your worldviews, right? You get to choose what to hit people on and joke about, right? People get to choose what they like to be joked about, or what they can be hit about. It's just a personal choice, and I think it's kind of lame and I don't want it on my stream. Things are like, if some people are gay, they get targeted by that."

He again explained why he left the Discord chat with Cuffem and the others after they started using homophobic slurs:

"It's a personal choice, you don't have to agree with it. But that's why I withdrew, that's all. So as I was telling you, I don't give a f*ck if you guys tell it to me, I am just not going to stick around if you use that language in that way when I am around. It has nothing to with me."

xQc has explained his position on portraying homophobia on stream several times since his interaction with Adin Ross's friends, making it clear that he will not entertain content that features the f-slur on his Kick or Twitch channel.