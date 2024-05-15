Adin Ross to give Kai Cenat $100K for beating Elden Ring boss on first attempt

Kai Cenat has not only been winning hearts with his 100+ hours Elden Ring marathon but has also received $100K from Kick streamer Adin Ross after winning a bet. Ross had reportedly put up a wager with Cenat, with the condition being that the Twitch star would have to beat the Golden Shade Godfrey, First Elden Lord boss on his first attempt.

As it happened, Cenat managed to beat the Great Enemy boss fight on the first try at the 74-hour mark of his Elden Ring marathon, thus winning the bet. The streamer was ecstatic after beating Godfrey and exclaimed after the feat:

"W sword! Adin, a hundred k, okay? Adin!"

Adin Ross also offered to double Kai Cenat's winnings if he beat the next Elden Ring boss

After beating the Goldenshade Godfrey in his first try, Kai Cenat called Adin Ross and told him about the feat. Ross congratulated him wholeheartedly but had another proposition for the Twitch star.

The Kick streamer claimed to be a gambler and said:

"I am a man for the people, right? So you know I have got to throw a little jab in and I got to see if you do it. You know you are a man for the people and I am a man for the people, I am a gambler."

Ross proceeded to give Cenat a choice: he could either cash out the $100K or take a 'double or nothing offer' where he could get $200K if he defeats the next Elden Ring boss on the first try:

"So, you can cash out now. I am going to bless the f*ck out of your chat, your mods especially 'cus they have been working a lot of hours making this whole thing happen. Or, you can do a double or nothing and get $200K on the next boss."

Cenat seemingly decided that the money was not worth the risk as he would be hard pressed to pull off a win on the first attempt. He told Ross that he would like to cash out the $100K:

"I think cash, out."

Cenat also told Ross that the winnings can be sent over on the day he completes his Elden Ring playthrough:

"We can just do it on the day I beat it, but you have to remember."

When Adin Ross initially challenged Kai Cenat, the Twitch streamer still had a lot of bosses to defeat before the end of the game, including Malenia in the Haligtree optional area.