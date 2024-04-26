"Adin Ross is an opioid junkie" - DJ Vlad goes off at Kick streamer for refusing to collaborate

On April 26, 2024, a 55-second clip went viral on X, in which American journalist Vladislav "DJ Vlad" criticized Kick streamer Adin Ross. The video was from DJ Vlad's recent interview with prominent internet personality Livingston "DJ Akademiks." During their conversation, the Ukrainian-American personality claimed Adin Ross allegedly "tried to trick" American rapper Boosie Badazz. According to the 50-year-old, Ross also refused to collaborate with him.

While calling out the Florida native for his alleged actions, DJ Vlad remarked:

"...And my whole thing with you was like, 'Listen, if Adin wants to talk, or if he wants to livestream, I'm down to do it.' And apparently, he's not. All he could say is that I'm old. Adin Ross is an opioid junkie."

Claiming that the indefinitely banned Twitch personality would be "lucky" to live until the age of 50, DJ Vlad stated:

"He's lucky if he'll reach my age. He's lucky if he'll make it to 50. Seriously, Adin! Don't use this little age bulls**t! You're lucky if you're going to reach my age. Congratulations on the financial success, but we're all millionaires in this conversation."

"You totally switched the terms of the agreement" - DJ Vlad accuses Adin Ross of "baiting and switching" a livestream with rapper Boosie

After commenting on Adin Ross' "financial success," DJ Vlad provided context for the content creator's alleged refusal to livestream with rapper Boosie. While accusing the 23-year-old of "baiting and switching" on a "business deal," the celebrity interviewer stated:

"Don't pull this little bulls**t because what you did was a bait and switch. You told Boosie - you made a business deal with, and on the last minute, literally, hours leading up to the deal, you totally switched the terms of the agreement. Okay? And that's some bulls**t!"

Timestamp: 08:50

DJ Vlad claimed that Ross "wasted" the rapper's time "on a business level." He also believed the Kick ambassador should have apologized and explained what he should have done in the situation:

"On a business level, you wasted this man's time. And, what you should have just done is - apologize. 'You know something? In retrospect, because of my relationship with Charleston (White), I don't feel comfortable about having you on my show. I'm sorry. If there's a deposit, you can keep it. It's all good. My mistake.' This is what a business person would do. Okay? That would've been the proper response."

At the time of writing, Adin Ross had not responded to DJ Vlad's comments. What he says remains to be seen.