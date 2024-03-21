Adin Ross says LeBron James is the greatest basketball player ever, claims NBA star will buy Las Vegas team "when" league expands

A clip of Kick star Adin Ross is going viral on social media. In the footage, the streamer could be seen calling LeBron James the greatest basketball player of all time. He was seemingly having a debate with his viewers over who the GOAT in the NBA is. To further his argument, he said the reason King James is the greatest is that he will be the owner of a Las Vegas team "when" the league expands.

Rumors and speculation about the NBA expanding to newer cities have been prevalent for years, and James has indeed talked about his ambition to own a team.

Here's what Ross said about James:

"You know why he is the greatest basketball player to ever live, he already did? No he didn't. You know why he is the greatest basketball player to ever live? Because guess what, when the NBA expands and they get a team in Vegas? He is going to own the team."

"Leaked?": Adin Ross talks about LeBron James and NBA expansion

The National Basketball Association currently has 30 teams. Most of the teams represent cities in the United States, and one represents a city in Canada.

Cities like Las Vegas and Mexico City have been rumored to be NBA expansion candidates for years. While fans have been speculating about an expansion, nothing has been confirmed.

Adin Ross, however, seemed quite sure that if the league expands to Las Vegas, LeBron James will own the city's team. He even discussed how the NBA will go about making new teams if they expand, asking his viewers:

"By the way, how are they going to redo that? Chat, how are they going to expand to Seattle and Vegas? And how are they going to fill up 12 people?"

While many viewers remained skeptical about LeBron James owning a Las Vegas team, some Adin Ross fans started spamming the word "leaked" in chat while the streamer spoke, insinuating that he had shared secret information.

Ross responded:

"Leaked? Oh my god! Uh, leako?"

In other news, Adin Ross is currently preparing to host a boxing event this coming Saturday. On March 23, 2024, the Brand Risk Promotions event will be held in the streamer's Kick warehouse.

