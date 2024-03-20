Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions event fight roster revealed: Participants, date, where to watch

After much controversy involving Misfits Boxing, Kick streamer Adin Ross' third Brand Risk Promotions fighting event has been announced with a full list of boxers involved. This comes a week after Adin Ross got threatened with legal action over running unsanctioned boxing sessions on his channel, and the streamer had promised to make things work.

Sponsored by Stake and Ross' own merch label Brand Risk, the event will be hosted on Saturday March 23, 2024, and viewers can watch it by tuning in to Ross' official channel on Kick at www.kick.com/adinross. The event is being headlined by Hatecaps and Jaydvn.

All you need to know about the upcoming Adin Ross Kick fighting event

With influencer boxing gaining a lot of attention in the past years, Adin Ross has been organizing spars and matches between content creators. The upcoming Brand Risk Promotions event is the third warehouse event, a sequel to last month's broadcast.

Here is the full roster for the event:

Hatecaps vs Jaydvn

Chibu vs Xevopat

Ant vs Emanyouwill

Keife vs Prbeenstone

Snagz vs Donj

For those who are not aware, Adin Ross and KSI have been beefing over the former's boxing event for more than a week after Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" announced he will be participating in the matchup against Adam Saleh. Things turned sour because Misfits Boxing allegedly threatened to sue DeenTheGreat for a breach of contract.

The whole affair snowballed into an internet feud between the two content creators, with Misfits co-founder KSI and Ross clashing online when the latter was served with legal papers from the company earlier this month. Nuideen also mentioned that others in the organization had been reprimanded for showing public support for his desire to spar at the Kick event.

Now that the roster has been revealed, it is clear that neither DeenTheGreat nor Adam Saleh are participating. However, that has not deterred Ross from swiftly organizing the Brand Risk Promotions Event, which is slated to be broadcast from his own Kick channel on March 23, 3034.

In other news, KSI recently interacted with Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on." The Misfits co-founder confirmed that N3on will be on one of their boxing cards in the coming months.