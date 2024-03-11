"N3on is gonna get DESTROYED": Fans react as KSI seemingly confirms Kick streamer will headline Misfits Boxing card

During a recent IRL stream hosted by Rangesh "N3on", Olajide "KSI" seemingly confirmed that the Kick streamer would be headlining a Misfits Boxing event in two months. The clip of their interaction has gone viral on social media, with fans calling out and trolling Rangesh. This comes amid the ongoing feud between Olajide and Adin Ross over the latter's boxing event.

While N3on seemed quite excited at the prospect of boxing in the coming months, many people online seemed unconvinced that the streamer would be able to win, with some social media responses full of memes roasting him. One X user, @WigginsWick22, shared a GIF featuring Shaquille O'Neal with the caption:

"N3on is gonna get DESTROYED"

"Get some training": KSI invites N3on to come to England to train before his apparent Misfits fight in two months

With influencer and content-creator-led boxing garnering a lot of attention over the last couple of years, many organizations have been promoting fights between YouTubers and streamers. KSI, himself a YouTuber-turned-boxer, recently talked about the possibility of Misfits Boxing featuring streamers such as Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed.

At the time, he had also mentioned N3on, and many have seen his statements on the Kick streamer's recent broadcast as confirmation of his participation. In the clip that is gaining a lot of traction on social media, Rangesh can be heard asking:

"Listen bro. I am heading in two months, right?"

In response, KSI looked to someone off-camera and then proceeded to shake hands with the streamer after answering in the affirmative:

"Um, are we going to make it happen. Yes sir, N3on, Misfits, two months."

The 19-year-old Kick creator was ecstatic and described the collaboration as a "generational linkup." KSI then invited him to come to England to get some sparring practice in preparation for the event before posing for a photo:

"I think it would be for you to come to England and actually, like, get some sparring in, get some training in. You know, actually, do something. Yeah, of course."

N3on then engaged in some banter with KSI, claiming to have revealed his "real name" to deepen their bond. While Indian-American's first name is Rangesh, the Kick streamer insisted that it was 'Mikyle':

"Thank you so much man, it was really nice to meet you. By the way man, my name is Mikyle. Mikyle, that's my real name."

Here are some more general reactions to the clip of him headlining a Misfits Boxing event in the coming months.

In other news, KSI is feuding with Adin Ross after DeenTheGreat agreed to spar on the Kick streamer's event despite having a contract with Misfits. In the latest update to the situation, Ross has announced that he would be postponing the boxing bouts because "somebody" snitched on him to the authorities about running unsanctioned fights.