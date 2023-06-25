After N-Word debacle, Pokimane accidentally flashes gang signs on livestream

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" is no stranger to being involved in online dramas. Recently, an old video has resurfaced in which the streamer is purportedly making gestures resembling "gang signs." For those unfamiliar, these are verbal or visual cues, typically performed with hands, through which gang members communicate and showcase their association.
The issue of displaying such signs has sparked considerable debate online. Critics argue that these are often adopted by teenagers and individuals who may not fully comprehend the harsh realities of the violent and unforgiving street culture that many gang members are exposed to.
What did Pokimane do? Online community reacts as streamer is seen making gang signs
A recently resurfaced online clip featuring Pokimane shows her seemingly imitating a gang sign using her fingers. However, it is worth noting that the video clip is a brief 12 seconds long, and the interpretation of the signs could be misleading or taken out of context.
This is particularly important to consider as the streamer is known for her interactive streaming style, engaging with her audience during live broadcasts. Whether she was genuinely imitating gang signals in the video clip remains unconfirmed.
Nevertheless, some members of the online community are convinced that the gestures displayed by the streamer in the video clip were indeed gang signals. Here are some of the notable reactions in response to the clip:
What was the Pokimane "N-word" incident?
In 2019, the online community called out the streamer when an old clip resurfaced in which she audibly uttered the "N-word." The clip was initially shared by @KavosYT. Here is the tweet:
The tweet received a prompt response from the streamer herself. While she acknowledged that she had said the word, she explained that she was still a teenager at the time of the incident.
Additionally, she clarified that using the "N-word" as a substitute for words like "dude" was a common practice in her social circle then. She emphasized that her intentions were not racially motivated or intended to be racist.
This is not the only recent controversy the streamer has been embroiled in. Pokimane has found herself in an ongoing feud with fellow streamer Felix "xQc" following her sharp criticism of xQc's new platform, Kick, due to its association with gambling.