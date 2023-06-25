After N-Word debacle, Pokimane accidentally flashes gang signs on livestream

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" is no stranger to being involved in online dramas. Recently, an old video has resurfaced in which the streamer is purportedly making gestures resembling "gang signs." For those unfamiliar, these are verbal or visual cues, typically performed with hands, through which gang members communicate and showcase their association.

The issue of displaying such signs has sparked considerable debate online. Critics argue that these are often adopted by teenagers and individuals who may not fully comprehend the harsh realities of the violent and unforgiving street culture that many gang members are exposed to.

lighter ⛧* @gaslightter Popular Twitch Streamer “Pokimane” reveals affiliation with violent street gang Popular Twitch Streamer “Pokimane” reveals affiliation with violent street gang 😳🅱️ https://t.co/zEizm1tlPp

A recently resurfaced online clip featuring Pokimane shows her seemingly imitating a gang sign using her fingers. However, it is worth noting that the video clip is a brief 12 seconds long, and the interpretation of the signs could be misleading or taken out of context.

This is particularly important to consider as the streamer is known for her interactive streaming style, engaging with her audience during live broadcasts. Whether she was genuinely imitating gang signals in the video clip remains unconfirmed.

Nevertheless, some members of the online community are convinced that the gestures displayed by the streamer in the video clip were indeed gang signals. Here are some of the notable reactions in response to the clip:

𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰✰ @cookupperc @kirawontmiss she bouta have 7 gang members at her door @kirawontmiss she bouta have 7 gang members at her door 😭

The car pulls the bus over and a shooter walks about and teaches kids a valuable lesson “Gang Bang them Books” @kirawontmiss The scene from Straight Outta Compton where ice cube is on the bus students are throwing up gang signs at a carThe car pulls the bus over and a shooter walks about and teaches kids a valuable lesson “Gang Bang them Books” @kirawontmiss The scene from Straight Outta Compton where ice cube is on the bus students are throwing up gang signs at a carThe car pulls the bus over and a shooter walks about and teaches kids a valuable lesson “Gang Bang them Books”

What was the Pokimane "N-word" incident?

In 2019, the online community called out the streamer when an old clip resurfaced in which she audibly uttered the "N-word." The clip was initially shared by @KavosYT. Here is the tweet:

Kavos @KavosYT This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) https://t.co/xekNWfNPoG

The tweet received a prompt response from the streamer herself. While she acknowledged that she had said the word, she explained that she was still a teenager at the time of the incident.

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2 @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2

Additionally, she clarified that using the "N-word" as a substitute for words like "dude" was a common practice in her social circle then. She emphasized that her intentions were not racially motivated or intended to be racist.

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT it's been many years and I don't ever say it now because I realize it's distasteful and looks bad, and i've never said it in a racist way / hard r either (just in a cringey way unfortunately). 2/2 @KavosYT it's been many years and I don't ever say it now because I realize it's distasteful and looks bad, and i've never said it in a racist way / hard r either (just in a cringey way unfortunately). 2/2

This is not the only recent controversy the streamer has been embroiled in. Pokimane has found herself in an ongoing feud with fellow streamer Felix "xQc" following her sharp criticism of xQc's new platform, Kick, due to its association with gambling.

