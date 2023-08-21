AGONxi8 win PMPL 2023 Pakistan Fall, qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 

Agonxi8 became champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan 2023 Fall Split. Having dominated the national circuit for an extended period, the team exhibited a similar level of prowess during this event, amassing a lead of over 100 points over the second-ranked team. They also progressed to the Global Championship 2023 after gaining the top spot in the PMGC Points PK (PMPL Spring + Fall).

Agon earned 295 points in 18 matches, with a whopping 150 frags and five chicken dinners. The squad even dominated the league stages and had a more than 90-point lead over the next-best team. Falak from Agon was named the MVP for his 60 eliminations and close to 10k HP damage.

PMPL Pakistan 2023 Fall Split Finals performance overview

Progression to the upcoming event

The top eight teams have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Championship, starting on August 24. It will see 20 teams (12 from South Asia and eight from Pakistan) competing in two stages.

The teams that have qualified for the tournament are as follows;

Agonxif8 The R3gicide Seventh Element SR 3X Esports Magnus Esports Team TUF 52 Esports HellRaisers

The R3gicide, who were first runners-up during the league stages, continued their commendable determination in the PMPL Finals. Despite an average performance on the second day, the team secured second place with a total of 178 points, having clinched two chicken dinners.

The top eight teams of PMPL Pakistan Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Trailing closely was Seventh Elementh, who held onto the second position throughout the initial two days of the Grand Finals. However, on the last day, they slipped to third place, accumulating an equivalent number of points as The R3gicide. Despite boasting a higher number of frag points, their ranking slipped to third due to a lower number of chicken dinners.

Bottom eight teams of Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Magnus Esports performed consistently, securing a respectable fourth-place finish with a total of 168 points. On the other hand, Team TUF staged an impressive comeback, clinching the sixth position with 154 points.

Meanwhile, 52 Esports were inconsistent in their gameplay, resulting in their placement at the seventh spot. Team Qwerty's challenges persisted as they concluded their PMPL Fall run at the 15th rank, amassing a mere 14 placement points and a total of 83 points.