PMPL 2023 Fall Pakistan Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan 2023 Fall Split has reached its conclusion, with the top 16 teams making it to the finals. Over the course of two weeks, the tournament brought together 20 teams (invited from PMPL Spring), divided them into five groups, and pitted them against each other in over 40 matches.

Each team receives a bonus point determined by their weekly ranking, which they carry over as a headstart into the next stage.

Qualified teams for the finals of the PMPL Pakistan 2023 Fall Split

Listed below are the qualified teams for the finals of the PMPL Pakistan 2023 Fall Split:

AgonXI8 The R3gicide Seventh Element Magnus Esports XGeneration SR |3X Esports Team Star Red Death AminzxH2e 52 Esports Team Tuf HellRaisers 141xBablu Team Oxygen Skyline X TG Team Qwerty

AgonXI8, who are the reigning champions, stood head and shoulders above the rest as they exerted their dominance right from the first match. Securing eight chicken dinners, they are the only team to cross the 400-point mark. They finished with 448 points and an impressive 283 frag points.

The Regicide, the Spring Split runners-up, secured the second position in the points table with 356 points. They became the second squad to surpass 200 frag points and 350 overall points in the PMPL League overall standings.

Seventh Element showcased remarkable consistency and secured the third spot, clinching an impressive nine chicken dinners, which contributed to their total of 350 points. While they bagged seven chicken dinners in the opening week and initially held the second position, a relatively average performance in the second week caused them to slip to third place.

Magnus Esports maintained their decent form and secured the fourth position with a total of 289 points. Meanwhile, 52 Esports, despite a lackluster start in the first week, managed to gather momentum and finished in the 10th position.

Team TUF and Qwerty faced challenges during this stage, resulting in their respective finishes at the 11th and 16th positions.

Despite being an experienced team, FreeStyle faced disappointment as they fell short of reaching the PMPL Finals. The team struggled to find their form and failed to secure even a single chicken dinner in the 40 matches they participated in.

Schedule for the finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Pakistan 2023 Fall Split

The Grand Finals are set to take place from August 18 to August 20 at 9:00 pm GMT+5, with the top eight teams earning their place in the South Asian Championship.