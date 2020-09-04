Akshay Kumar announces PUBG Mobile alternative, FAU-G; vows to give 20% revenue to Indian Army

The recent PUBG Mobile ban has left the Indian gaming community shocked, and no worthy domestic replacement for the battle royale title has yet been found. In this tense and uncertain moment for several gamers across the country, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's announcement about an upcoming alternative game, has left the community speechless.

The actor teased a mobile game named "Fearless and United: Guards (FAU-G)", which will be a replacement for PUBG Mobile.

According to the National Award-winning actor's announcement post, the title is currently under development, and the program will be under the mentorship of Kumar himself. Also, 20% of the total revenue generated from the game will be donated to the trust that was launched by him, Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts.

FAU-G has been announced as a PUBG mobile replacement

This step by the veteran star, along with nCore games, is also a move towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. With this new attempt, Kumar will try to keep the revenue generated within the borders of India.

FAU-G is still in the development phase, which is being done by nCORE Games. It is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company based in Bengaluru, and the organisation also creates and publishes category-defining mobile games for the Indian e-gaming market.

Just two days back, the government had banned PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps for data privacy and digital security reasons. The suspension on the game has also come into effect, and its high-profile developers, Tencent Games, has lost approximately $34 billion in value.

PUBG Mobile ban a big loss for the Indian gaming and eSports scene

According to studies by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has more than 175 million installations from the Indian region, which is 24% of the total downloads worldwide. With over 13 million active users every day, the country contributes the highest number of players to the game.

The ban could, hence, break the backbone of the hard work PUBG Mobile has put it to create so much hype, and affect the company even more in the long term.