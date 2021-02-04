Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says she is a Survivor of Sexual Assault

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals that she is a sexual assault survivor. Hashtags like #AOClied, #AOCisAFraud, #ExpelAOC are currently trending on Twitter

In an Instagram Live, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described what it was like to be trapped inside the Capitol building during the protests that took place recently.

In her live stream, from the 5:36 minute mark, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about being a survivor of sexual assault.

She says,

"I am a survivor of sexual assault and I haven't told many people that in my life."

I really wrestled w telling my story, & had decided about a week ago that it probably wasn’t worth it.



Then I had dinner with Sen. @Biaggi4NY. I told her everything because I knew she was a survivor. She helped me see the importance of sharing my story of the Capitol and trauma. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

She chose to disclose this during the live stream, in order to make the connection between how many Republicans are treating the assault on the Capitol, and how so many people treat assaults on women.

She was quoted to have said:

"The reason I say this and the reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize -- these are the same tactics of abusers."

However, some were not convinced about her statement and began calling her out on Twitter.

She lied about where she grew up.



She lied about where she was on January 6th.



She lied about being in danger. @AOC will lie about anything. #AOClied #AOCisAFraud#ExpelAOC pic.twitter.com/OnmyUtZeKT — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 4, 2021

The focus of the hashtags may have been to prove that she was lying about being present at The Capitol Building on the day of the protest. However, the entire narration of her "being a survivor of sexual assault" was washed away with it as well.

Scores of Twitter users came to her rescue and began debunking these hashtags with evidence.

Bruh all it really takes is a 2 second google search to prove you wrong, this must be a record or sum. pic.twitter.com/l99CvR3lyZ — Lucas Leanza (@lucas_leanza) February 4, 2021

The fact that you;re retweeting this knowing full well she was in danger prove you haven’t changed & your recent apology was hollow. — Fritzi & Oscar (@2atheistdogs) February 4, 2021

You know what? I'll do it. #AOClied is what happens when abuse victims speak out about any trauma or distress. They get told their being "overdramatic" or straight-up lying. In some cases, they're just ignored. Funny how most of the people saying such things would incite abuse. — Festive Duplex ❄️🎁 (@RailfanGXY) February 4, 2021

OH! And just to clarify, I didn't make this in response to her abuse revelations, though it could just as easily fit into that. Personally, even if she wasn't in the same building and was overreacting, I can't fault her for feeling like her life was in danger. — Festive Duplex ❄️🎁 (@RailfanGXY) February 4, 2021

This is her trauma. They don’t have a right to judge. — Teri A. (@bondou_emma) February 4, 2021

#AOClied

Just your reminder why a LOT of people don't come out about trauma and abuse. People straight up refuse to believe them. — Cowboy Burger (@Unwound_Burger) February 4, 2021

The misinterpretation of the hashtags on Twitter have since triggered waves of angry users, who all believe that certain people are casually dismissing the sexual assault.

Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician serving as the US Representative for New York's 14th congressional district.

Presently 31, she was the youngest woman ever to serve in the United States Congress, having done so at the age of 29. A democratic socialist, she is one of the most popular emerging politicians of recent years.

Last January I was sworn in for my first term in Congress.



So, what have we accomplished since then?



Let’s take 2(ish) minutes to review. pic.twitter.com/Q2Xgp48rTN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 11, 2020

Her involvement in trending pop-culture and her "politician of the people" image, has sky rocketed her straight into the limelight. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC on social media, even amassed a vast following after her unexpected Among Us stream went viral.

AOC starts her live discussing the recent events involving Wall Street and Reddit. pic.twitter.com/n3sNu3TlHo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 29, 2021

More recently, she took to Twitch to discuss about the GameStop stock situation, which drew over 300k viewers.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves gaming

A few months ago, the Twitch community jumped at the opportunity to play a round of "Among Us" with US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Who would you want to watch in a game together? ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Some of the most popular streamers who responded to her tweet included Pokimane, HasanAbi and Dr Lupo.

it’d be an honor 😭🙏🏻 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 19, 2020

The official broadcast ended up earning Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over 550k followers. According to Twitch Tracker, the stream had almost 430k concurrent viewers, with more than a million unique spectators tuning in to the channel.

She also raised over $200k via an Among Us stream to help fight food and housing insecurity.