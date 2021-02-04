Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says she is a Survivor of Sexual Assault

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals that she is a sexual assault survivor. Hashtags like #AOClied, #AOCisAFraud, #ExpelAOC are currently trending on Twitter
In an Instagram Live, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described what it was like to be trapped inside the Capitol building during the protests that took place recently.
In her live stream, from the 5:36 minute mark, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about being a survivor of sexual assault.
She says,
"I am a survivor of sexual assault and I haven't told many people that in my life."
She chose to disclose this during the live stream, in order to make the connection between how many Republicans are treating the assault on the Capitol, and how so many people treat assaults on women.
She was quoted to have said:
"The reason I say this and the reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize -- these are the same tactics of abusers."
However, some were not convinced about her statement and began calling her out on Twitter.
The focus of the hashtags may have been to prove that she was lying about being present at The Capitol Building on the day of the protest. However, the entire narration of her "being a survivor of sexual assault" was washed away with it as well.
Scores of Twitter users came to her rescue and began debunking these hashtags with evidence.
The misinterpretation of the hashtags on Twitter have since triggered waves of angry users, who all believe that certain people are casually dismissing the sexual assault.
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician serving as the US Representative for New York's 14th congressional district.
Presently 31, she was the youngest woman ever to serve in the United States Congress, having done so at the age of 29. A democratic socialist, she is one of the most popular emerging politicians of recent years.
Her involvement in trending pop-culture and her "politician of the people" image, has sky rocketed her straight into the limelight. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC on social media, even amassed a vast following after her unexpected Among Us stream went viral.
More recently, she took to Twitch to discuss about the GameStop stock situation, which drew over 300k viewers.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves gaming
A few months ago, the Twitch community jumped at the opportunity to play a round of "Among Us" with US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Some of the most popular streamers who responded to her tweet included Pokimane, HasanAbi and Dr Lupo.
The official broadcast ended up earning Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over 550k followers. According to Twitch Tracker, the stream had almost 430k concurrent viewers, with more than a million unique spectators tuning in to the channel.
She also raised over $200k via an Among Us stream to help fight food and housing insecurity.