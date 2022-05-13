All confirmed upcoming Steam Sale 2022 dates: Racing Fest, Next Fest, and Summer

Valve has been offering a variety of themed Steam Sales this year, and the trend will continue throughout the year as the platform has confirmed three more sale periods for the months of May, June, and July.

Earlier in the year, Valve hosted a sale featuring JRPGs, and very recently, they had the “Going Rogue” sale as well, which discounted titles under the Roguelike, Roguelite, Soulslike, and Metroidvania categories.

SteamDB @SteamDB Going Rogue: A crash course in a confusing (sub) genre steamcommunity.com/games/593110/a… Going Rogue: A crash course in a confusing (sub) genre steamcommunity.com/games/593110/a…

Valve has now confirmed the arrival of three new sale dates for Racing Fest, Next Fest, and Summer.

There will definitely be more Steam Sales coming up after them. However, for now, Valve has confirmed the dates for these.

All confirmed upcoming Steam Sale dates

Steam @Steam DAILY DEAL Save 70% on .hack//G.U. Last Recode!



store.steampowered.com/app/525480/hac…



#SteamDeals DAILY DEALSave 70% on .hack//G.U. Last Recode! 🔹 DAILY DEAL🔹 Save 70% on .hack//G.U. Last Recode!store.steampowered.com/app/525480/hac…#SteamDeals

1) Steam Racing Fest (May 23 to May 30)

The Steam Racing Fest will be going live after just a week, and players who love sports games around cars will have a blast with all the offers that the platform will provide on racing games.

Titles like Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo 7, and Need for Speed are expected to be on sale during this period, and fans of the genre will be able to get their hands on them for a steal.

The sale period for racing games will last for exactly seven days and will be going live on May 23, 2022, and end on May 30, 2022.

2) Steam Next Fest (June 13 to June 20)

After the Racing Fest, Valve will launch the Next Fest Steam sale, which is a foray into a digital showcase that will happen alongside Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. The fest will allow developers and publishers to showcase their recently launched or upcoming titles, allowing players to get their hands on several demos to try out.

Due to the lack of E3 in 2022, the Summer Games Fest will be the biggest upcoming game reveal event next month, and there are indeed many new titles showcases that fans can look forward to during this time.

Many games will be on sale as well. However, it’s not yet confirmed which titles Valve will put up on sale from June 13, 2022, to June 20, 2022.

3) Steam Summer Sale (June 23 to July 7)

The Summer Sale is one of the biggest Steam Sale periods for Valve, where thousands of titles have their price reduced for two weeks. Fans can expect a massive reduction in pricing for some of the older titles, with smaller discounts for the games that have released earlier this year.

The Steam Winter and Summer Sale are the two biggest and longest sale periods on the platform, and players might just get to purchase a game that has been on their wishlist for months at a heavily discounted rate.

Edited by Shaheen Banu