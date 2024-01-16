All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players you can get

The list of all EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players includes some fantastic names that were released previously in Ultimate Team. The new Party Bag SBC has been released with a new set of rewards, making for an exciting moment for the community.
Before you complete the challenge, you must go through all EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players that you could get. It's always advisable to be sure of all the rewards to ensure that the item you want is at least obtainable in the first place. The rewards of this SBC can be divided into three parts - Radioactive items, Ultimate Dynasties, and TOTGS.
All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players: Radioactive items
Here are all the available rewards:
- Christian Eriksen CM 87
- Asisat Oshoala ST 87
- Noussair Mazraoui RB 87
- Ronald Araujo CB 88
- Nani CAM 88
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia RW 88
- Anderson Talisca CAM 88
- N'Golo Kante CDM 89
- Federico Valverde CM 90
- Sam Kerr ST 91
- Lionel Messi CF 92
- Karim Benzema CF 92
All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players: Ultimate Dynasties
Here are the available items:
- Marcus Thuram ST 87
- Ferland Mendy LB 87
- Edouard Mendy GK 87
- Nico Schlotterbeck CB 87
- Leroy Sane RM 87
- Rasmus Hojlund ST 87
- Khephren Thuram CM 87
- Lauren James RW 88
- Reece James RB 88
- Theo Hernandez LB 88
- Florian Wirtz CAM 89
- Lena Oberdorf CDM 90
- Erling Haaland ST 94
All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players: TOTGS
Here are all the available items:
- Mehdi Taremi ST 87
- Phil Foden CAM 87
- Rodrygo ST 88
- Mats Hummels CB 88
- Rafael Leao LW 88
- Julian Alvarez CF 88
- Nicolo Barella CM 88
- Joao Cancelo RB 89
- Jude Bellingham CAM 89
- Antoine Griezmann ST 90
- Jamal Musiala CAM 90
- Bukayo Saka RW 91
- Kylian Mbappe LW 93
It's worth noting that the final reward will depend heavily on your luck. You'll be provided with three choices containing names from the lists mentioned here. The item you pick will be added to your squad, whereas the remaining two cards will be discarded.