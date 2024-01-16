All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players you can get

The list of all EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players includes some fantastic names that were released previously in Ultimate Team. The new Party Bag SBC has been released with a new set of rewards, making for an exciting moment for the community.

Before you complete the challenge, you must go through all EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players that you could get. It's always advisable to be sure of all the rewards to ensure that the item you want is at least obtainable in the first place. The rewards of this SBC can be divided into three parts - Radioactive items, Ultimate Dynasties, and TOTGS.

All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players: Radioactive items

Here are all the available rewards:

Christian Eriksen CM 87

Asisat Oshoala ST 87

Noussair Mazraoui RB 87

Ronald Araujo CB 88

Nani CAM 88

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia RW 88

Anderson Talisca CAM 88

N'Golo Kante CDM 89

Federico Valverde CM 90

Sam Kerr ST 91

Lionel Messi CF 92

Karim Benzema CF 92

All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players: Ultimate Dynasties

Here are the available items:

Marcus Thuram ST 87

Ferland Mendy LB 87

Edouard Mendy GK 87

Nico Schlotterbeck CB 87

Leroy Sane RM 87

Rasmus Hojlund ST 87

Khephren Thuram CM 87

Lauren James RW 88

Reece James RB 88

Theo Hernandez LB 88

Florian Wirtz CAM 89

Lena Oberdorf CDM 90

Erling Haaland ST 94

All EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties or TOTGS Player Pick SBC Players: TOTGS

Here are all the available items:

Mehdi Taremi ST 87

Phil Foden CAM 87

Rodrygo ST 88

Mats Hummels CB 88

Rafael Leao LW 88

Julian Alvarez CF 88

Nicolo Barella CM 88

Joao Cancelo RB 89

Jude Bellingham CAM 89

Antoine Griezmann ST 90

Jamal Musiala CAM 90

Bukayo Saka RW 91

Kylian Mbappe LW 93

It's worth noting that the final reward will depend heavily on your luck. You'll be provided with three choices containing names from the lists mentioned here. The item you pick will be added to your squad, whereas the remaining two cards will be discarded.