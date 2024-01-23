The list of all EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players includes some fantastic items that were released earlier in Ultimate Team as part of previous promos. These cards are no longer available in normal packs, which certainly raises the potential value of tonight's challenge.
Before completing the challenge, you must go through all EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players.
All EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players: Ultimate Dynasties players
Here are all the available items:
- Marcus Thuram ST 87
- Ferland Mendy LB 87
- Edouard Mendy GK 87
- Nico Schlotterbeck CB 87
- Leroy Sane RM 87
- Rasmus Hojlund ST 87
- Khephren Thuram CM 87
- Lauren James RW 88
- Reece James RB 88
- Theo Hernandez LB 88
- Florian Wirtz CAM 89
- Lena Oberdorf CDM 90
- Erling Haaland ST 94
All EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players: TOTGS players
Here are all the available items
- Mehdi Taremi ST 87
- Phil Foden CAM 87
- Rodrygo ST 88
- Mats Hummels CB 88
- Rafael Leao LW 88
- Julian Alvarez CF 88
- Nicolo Barella CM 88
- Joao Cancelo RB 89
- Jude Bellingham CAM 89
- Antoine Griezmann ST 90
- Jamal Musiala CAM 90
- Bukayo Saka RW 91
- Kylian Mbappe LW 93
- Victor Boniface ST 87
- Jonathan Clauss RB 88
All EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players: Winter Wildcards players
Here are all the available items:
- Raphinha RW 87
- Marcos Llorente LW 87
- Enzo Fernandez CM 87
- Nordi Mukiele RB 87
- Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87
- Denis Zakaria CDM 87
- Deyna Castellanos CM 87
- William Saliba CB 87
- Adrien Rabiot CM 87
- Eder Militao CB 88
- Alex Grimaldo CM 88
- David Alaba CDM 88
- Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88
- Leon Goretzka CM 88
- Paulo Dybala CF 89
- Marco Reus CAM 89
- Domenico Berardi RW 89
- Debinha CAM 89
- Jules Kounde CDM 89
- Alex Morgan ST 90
- Christopher Nkunku ST 90
- Casemiro ST 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91
- Virgil Van Dijk CB 91
- Thibaut Courtous ST 91
- Alexia Putellas CM 92
- Mohamed Salah ST 92
The reward will depend on luck, and you can select between three different picks.
