The list of all EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players includes some fantastic items that were released earlier in Ultimate Team as part of previous promos.

All EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players: Ultimate Dynasties players

Marcus Thuram ST 87

Ferland Mendy LB 87

Edouard Mendy GK 87

Nico Schlotterbeck CB 87

Leroy Sane RM 87

Rasmus Hojlund ST 87

Khephren Thuram CM 87

Lauren James RW 88

Reece James RB 88

Theo Hernandez LB 88

Florian Wirtz CAM 89

Lena Oberdorf CDM 90

Erling Haaland ST 94

All EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players: TOTGS players

Mehdi Taremi ST 87

Phil Foden CAM 87

Rodrygo ST 88

Mats Hummels CB 88

Rafael Leao LW 88

Julian Alvarez CF 88

Nicolo Barella CM 88

Joao Cancelo RB 89

Jude Bellingham CAM 89

Antoine Griezmann ST 90

Jamal Musiala CAM 90

Bukayo Saka RW 91

Kylian Mbappe LW 93

Victor Boniface ST 87

Jonathan Clauss RB 88

All EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC players: Winter Wildcards players

Raphinha RW 87

Marcos Llorente LW 87

Enzo Fernandez CM 87

Nordi Mukiele RB 87

Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87

Denis Zakaria CDM 87

Deyna Castellanos CM 87

William Saliba CB 87

Adrien Rabiot CM 87

Eder Militao CB 88

Alex Grimaldo CM 88

David Alaba CDM 88

Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88

Leon Goretzka CM 88

Paulo Dybala CF 89

Marco Reus CAM 89

Domenico Berardi RW 89

Debinha CAM 89

Jules Kounde CDM 89

Alex Morgan ST 90

Christopher Nkunku ST 90

Casemiro ST 90

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91

Virgil Van Dijk CB 91

Thibaut Courtous ST 91

Alexia Putellas CM 92

Mohamed Salah ST 92

The reward will depend on luck, and you can select between three different picks.