With Team of the Year defenders now being available in packs, EA Sports has added the EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC for gamers to grind. This SBC will be available in the game over the course of the coming week (until January 30) and will refresh after three days, allowing gamers to complete it twice.

This is a different version of the previously released 87+ promo player pick SBC. The only difference between the two player picks is that the EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC contains Winter Wildcards players instead of Radioactive cards. This can be considered an upgrade, as the former features more elite-tier cards overall.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC

Similar to the previous SBC, this EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC requires a single squad with similar stipulations and restrictions. These are the precise requirements of the SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

With no Team of the Week players being required, gamers will easily be able to craft such an SBC by obtaining untradeable fodder from the various Upgrade packs on offer during the ongoing Team of the Year event. It also lowers the overall cost of the SBC, as in-form items are worth a lot in the transfer market.

EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

With so many packs being opened during the TOTY promo, fodder is rather cheap in the current state of Ultimate Team. This gives gamers plenty of options when building an 86-rated squad for an SBC. These are some of the cheapest possible players you can purchase to complete the challenge:

Luka Modric: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the price of fodder players currently, as well as from the price of previous SBCs with similar requirements like the recent 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero PP.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC?

These are some of the best players up for grabs in the EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC:

Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Group Stage)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Winter Wildcards)

Erling Haaland (Ultimate Dynasties)

Bukayo Saka (Team of the Group Stage)

Jude Bellingham (Team of the Group Stage)

Alexia Putellas (Winter Wildcards)

Mohamed Salah (Winter Wildcards)

Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards)

All these players are worth exponentially more than the price of the SBC, which makes it a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to test their luck.