All EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icons leaked featuring Ronaldinho

Once the upcoming set of Thunderstruck Icons is released in EA FC 24, Ronaldinho will certainly become the card to get for the entire community. EA Sports so far hasn't revealed any of the new items coming to Ultimate Team. However, reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff and RTIM have shared plenty of information about the promo cards that are set to be released very soon.

The Thunderstruck promo will be a special set of events that will also commence the main part of the Black Friday celebrations in Ultimate Team. This promo will also be making its Ultimate Team debut once the new cards are available in EA FC 24. While this will feature special cards of active footballers, the Icons will be taking center stage once again. Ronaldinho could become the highest-rated option, but there will be more items to choose from.

Ronaldinho could become the best EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icon

Ronaldinho's base Icon card is one of the hot favorites of the community, and it has even been used by esports athletes for their respective squads. The upcoming Thunderstruck version will certainly be getting key upgrades in different areas as well, making it even better for the players.

All EA FC 24 Thunderstruck Icons:

Ronaldinho

Gerd Muller

Johann Cruyff

Thiery Henry

Eric Cantona

Kaka

Ferenc Puskas

Kenny Dalglish

Xabi Alonso

Robert Pires

Alessandro Nesta

Cafu

Sol Campbell

Edwin Van Der Sar

Michael Ballack

Paul Scholes

Iker Casillas

With so many choices available on their hands, EA FC 24 players can look beyond the Brazilian maestro if they're not lucky enough. Moreover, Ronaldinho will be extremely expensive to get from the market as well.

While a major chunk of these Thunderstruck Icons are expected to be available in packs, some of them could be introduced as SBCs as well. This will certainly make them more accessible as the community won't have to depend on packs or the Ultimate Team market to find them.

All the cards will be officially available starting Friday, November 24, and they will also have the chance to get potential upgrades in the future. The upgrades will depend on the fulfillment of certain conditions and include boosts to stats and additional playstyles as well.