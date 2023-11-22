EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo team leaked: Neymar and Vinicius Jr. lead the way

The Thuderstruck promo is all set to arrive in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Neymar and Vinicius set to lead the way. While EA Sports is yet to reveal any of the special cards, reliable content specialist FUT Arcade has disclosed the full list. The list has actually been leaked by FUTPoliceLeaks, and the upcoming promo is certainly looking stacked as things stand.

The Thunderstruck promo will coincide with the Black Friday release, which begins later tonight on November 22. The new cards will appear starting Friday, November 24. As things stand, a bulk of the items, including Neymar and Vinicius Jr., will be available in packs, and they could both have incredible prices in the Ultimate Team market. More items have also been leaked, and some of them could be introduced in EA FC 24 as objectives and SBCs.

Both Neymar and Vinicius Jr are favorites of the EA FC 24 community, thanks to their excellent performances in the meta. Once the Thunderstruck promo items release, both could have intense demand among the community.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Gabriel Jesus

Vinicius Jr.

Jonathan Cuadrado

Kadidiatou Diani

Emre Can

Neymar

Bernardo Silva

Alphonso Davies

Lukas Klostermann

Raphael Varane

Romelu Lukaku

Joelinton

Kieran Tierney

Bremer

Ansu Fati

Joe Gomez

Lauren Hemp

Nabil Fekir

Jeremie Frimpong

Samuel Umtiti

Memphis Depay

Frenkie De Jong

Christian Romero

It's highly likely that some of the revealed cards will be part of SBCs. This is a common feature of every promo, and it's unlikely that EA Sports will change the pattern with the Thunderstruck items. Additionally, at least one item could also be added via a free objective, which will be perfect for all EA FC 24 players to get a guaranteed item for their respective squads.

In addition to the items mentioned here, several Icon cards have also been leaked. The list includes some massive names like Johann Cruyff, Ronaldinho, and Thierry Henry, among others. The Icons will have different card designs, and a live upgrade system that will allow them to get boosts in the future.